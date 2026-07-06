Đurić Confers with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana James Gyakye Quayson, whose delegation is visiting Belgrade for bilateral political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and the Republic of Ghana.

Minister Đurić underlined that Serbia attaches immense importance to its traditionally friendly relations with Ghana and remains firmly committed to further strengthening them, emphasizing that Serbia regards Ghana as a sincere friend and one of its most important partners on the African continent.

Recalling his official visit to Ghana in July last year, the Minister assessed that the visit had provided a strong impetus to the further development of bilateral relations and cooperation. He expressed the expectation that visits by the President and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ghana to Belgrade would also be realized soon, noting that open invitations had been extended to them.

Minister Đurić expressed particular gratitude to Ghana for its consistent support for the preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia, stressing that this is one of Serbia’s most important state and national issues.

Referring to economic cooperation, the Minister assessed that there is significant room for its further advancement, bearing in mind the potential of the economies of the two countries. In that context, he noted that Serbia had more than doubled its gross domestic product over the past decade and maintained a stable macroeconomic environment, which provides a sound basis for attracting new investment and strengthening economic ties with partners in Africa.

Đurić recalled that the Embassy of the Republic of Serbia in Accra was reopened in 2021, which represents a clear confirmation of Serbia’s commitment to developing relations with Ghana. He also welcomed the reopening of the Embassy of Ghana in Belgrade.

The Serbian Foreign Minister welcomed Ghana’s decision to participate in EXPO 2027 in Belgrade, stressing that it will be a great honour and pleasure for Serbia to host this prestigious event and, on that occasion, to welcome a delegation from friendly Ghana.

Minister Đurić also recalled that the Government of the Republic of Serbia had adopted a decision to mark 1 September as the Day of the Non-Aligned, in memory of Belgrade’s historic role in the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement and as a confirmation of Serbia’s strategic commitment to continuing to renew and deepen relations with partners around the world.