Smartpatient and Novo Nordisk Set a New Standard for Connected Care for People with Metabolic Diseases in Germany

At smartpatient, we believe the next generation of chronic disease care will be defined by how consistently patients are supported between clinical interactions” — Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer at smartpatient

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartpatient and Novo Nordisk have launched a new digital support program for people living with Type 2 diabetes in Germany.The initiative expands their direct-to-patient (DTP) model, initially developed for obesity care, into another major metabolic condition and establishes a shared digital infrastructure for supporting people living with metabolic diseases.The expansion is based on a shared belief that long-term treatment success in metabolic disease depends on more than access to therapy alone. What matters is what happens between physician appointments: during treatment initiation, dose adjustments, and throughout everyday therapy.These are the moments when long-term treatment behaviors are formed, and when additional support can play a critical role in helping patients stay engaged and avoid treatment discontinuation.Delivered through MyTherapy , the world's fastest-growing medication management platform with more than 12 million users worldwide, the program supports patients throughout different stages of treatment, from initiation through long-term management.Personalized onboarding journeys, treatment guidance, contextual educational content, refill and appointment support, symptom and health tracking, and behavior-based engagement tools combine to create an integrated support experience built around real-world patient needs and treatment journeys.By combining smartpatient's highly interactive digital infrastructure with Novo Nordisk's deep expertise in chronic disease care, the collaboration addresses one of the most significant challenges in metabolic health: helping patients stay engaged, motivated, and on track throughout treatment, alongside the care they receive from their healthcare professionals."Long-term Type 2 diabetes management depends on many factors. Together with smartpatient, we aim to create an integrated support experience that accompanies patients through different stages of their treatment journey alongside the care provided by their healthcare professionals and helps them manage therapy with greater confidence and continuity over the long term," said Ilka Hirschner, Senior Director, Diabetes Commercial & Brand Marketing, Novo Nordisk."At smartpatient, we believe the next generation of chronic disease care will be defined by how consistently patients are supported between clinical interactions, because this is where long-term treatment behaviors are formed," said Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer at smartpatient."Expanding our collaboration with Novo Nordisk into Type 2 diabetes is a natural next step on that journey. Connected direct-to-patient ecosystems do more than support medication adherence. They help people navigate treatment successfully, stay engaged over the long term, and build the confidence to manage their health independently."Together, smartpatient and Novo Nordisk are establishing additional continuous patient support as an essential factor in long-term metabolic disease management as a fundamental part of it.About smartpatientSmartpatient, part of Redcare Pharmacy Group, is a leading provider of direct to patient solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Through MyTherapy, the world’s most widely used medication management app with more than 12 million patients, smartpatient enables pharmaceutical partners to activate, engage and support patients directly in a compliant and scalable way. Its integrated ecosystem connects digital activation, personalized support, medication dispensing, and real-world insights to deliver measurable outcomes across the entire patient journey. For more information, visit www.smartpatient.eu About Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 77,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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