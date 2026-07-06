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Rosen Justice Injury Lawyers Stands as Philadelphia’s Trusted Resource for Personal Injury and Slip and Fall Claims

Relentless Injury Lawyers” — Rosen Justice

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosen Justice Injury Lawyers , a leading Philadelphia personal injury law firm, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to the hardworking residents of Philadelphia and the surrounding communities. With decades of litigation experience and a steadfast, client-first philosophy, the firm continues to be the go-to legal resource for victims who have suffered due to the negligence or wrongdoing of others.As one of the most recognized firms in the region, Rosen Justice Injury Lawyers has built a reputation for taking on complex, high-stakes cases and never backing down. Whether clients need a skilled Philadelphia slip and fall accident lawyer or comprehensive representation across a broad range of personal injury matters, the firm delivers tenacious advocacy and personalized attention at every step.Slip and Fall Claims in Philadelphia: What Victims Need to KnowSlip and fall accidents frequently occur on poorly maintained sidewalks, wet floors, uneven pavement, and poorly lit stairwells. Under Pennsylvania premises liability law, property owners have a duty to keep their premises reasonably safe. When they fail to do so, injured victims have the right to pursue compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Connecting with a knowledgeable Philadelphia slip and fall accident lawyer as soon as possible after an incident is critical, as evidence can deteriorate and Pennsylvania’s statute of limitations places strict deadlines on filing a claim.Families across the region searching for experienced personal injury lawyers in Philadelphia, PA , trust Rosen Justice Injury Lawyers to investigate their cases thoroughly, gather critical evidence, and pursue the maximum compensation available under the law. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no legal fees or costs upfront.About the Firm:Rosen Justice Injury Lawyers was founded by Laurence Rosen, a graduate of New York University School of Law who also holds an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. After beginning his career as a corporate defense attorney, Larry transitioned to representing plaintiffs exclusively, going on to recover hundreds of millions of dollars for his clients over the course of his career. The firm maintains offices in Philadelphia and Jenkintown and handles several types of personal injury cases, including car accidents, premises liability, product liability, medical malpractice, and more.Contact Information:Rosen Justice Injury Lawyers100 S. Broad Street #905Philadelphia, PA 19110Phone: (215) 999-2244

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