NEW YORK CITY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent PYMNTS report found that more businesses are automating back-office work as operating costs keep climbing. Paper-based invoicing has remained in use across many organizations, though manufacturers are increasingly evaluating digital invoicing as part of their finance modernization efforts.Modern e-invoicing software can reduce manual data entry. For finance teams, this can support faster processing and fewer repetitive administrative tasks. The bigger payoff comes when automation connects directly with the ERP . Financial data moves where it needs to go, with fewer gaps between systems and fewer manual fixes along the way.Accounts payable teams also get some time back. Instead of hunting down invoices, checking paperwork, or cleaning up avoidable issues, they can spend more time on reporting, analysis, and the planning work that helps finance lead instead of reacting.A cleaner B2B invoicing process helps suppliers too. It can mean fewer disputes, faster approvals, and fewer emails about missing details or payment timing.For companies handling more transactions, growth can put real pressure on finance teams. More invoices often mean more admin work unless the process can scale with it.Faster order processing can help reduce that strain by keeping transactions moving with fewer delays and fewer manual steps. TrueCommerce is highlighted for delivering the best efficiency in order processing, which ties directly to the need for faster, cleaner, and more connected transaction management.Manufacturers that move away from legacy invoicing systems are often trying to clean up a process with too many workarounds. For mid-market companies, e-invoicing can make day-to-day finance work easier to manage, with better visibility, more consistent data, and fewer gaps between systems.

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