Pinpoint Holodings, Inc. names Tom Shoemaker President & CEO; Bachtiyer Kholmatov transitions to Chief Investment Officer.

CAMBRIDGE, NE, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pinpoint Holdings Inc. Names Tom Shoemaker President and CEO; Bachtiyer Kholmatov Transitions to Chief Investment OfficerLeadership realignment puts 25 years of telecom operating experience and finance and investment expertise to work in focused rolesPinpoint Holdings Inc., the parent company of Pinpoint Fiber and its affiliated Nebraska-based businesses, today announced that Tom Shoemaker has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Shoemaker, who previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer, succeeds Bachtiyer Kholmatov, who transitions into the newly created role of Chief Investment Officer, where he will oversee Pinpoint's investmentportfolio and capital strategy.The transition reflects a deliberate alignment of leadership to expertise. Shoemaker brings 25 years of experience in the telecommunications and broadband industry, with a track record of operational leadership, network expansion, and community-level execution across rural markets. Kholmatov brings his long term experience and execution in finance and investments, making him uniquely positioned to lead Pinpoint's growing investment portfolio, evaluate acquisition opportunities, and direct capital strategy as the company continues to expand.“This transition is a natural fit for where Pinpoint is headed,” said Tom Shoemaker, President and CEO of Pinpoint Holdings Inc. “With 25 years in this industry, my focus has always been on the operational side — building networks, serving communities, and running the business. Bachti’s background in finance and investments makes him exactly the right person to manage and grow the Pinpoint portfolio. I’m grateful for his partnership and the years of leadership he has brought to this organization, and I look forward to what we’ll accomplish together in these focused roles.”“Tom’s depth of experience in this industry speaks for itself,” said Bachtiyer Kholmatov, Chief Investment Officer of Pinpoint Holdings Inc. “Twenty-five years of operational knowledge in telecom and broadband is a tremendous asset for Pinpoint as we grow. This transition allows me to put my focus squarely on the investment and acquisition work that will drive our next chapter, and I have every confidence in Tom’s leadership of our operating businesses.”With Shoemaker leading day-to-day operations and Kholmatov directing investment strategy, Pinpoint Holdings Inc. enters its next phase of growth with leadership aligned to the company’s dual priorities: continued operational excellence across its 22 Nebraska communities and disciplined investment in the infrastructure, partnerships, and acquisitions that will shape the company’s future.About Pinpoint Holdings Inc.Pinpoint Holdings Inc. is the parent company of Pinpoint Fiber, a 100% fiber-to-the-home internet provider serving 22 communities across Nebraska, along with its affiliated Nebraska-based businesses. Headquartered in Cambridge, Nebraska, Pinpoint is committed to bringing reliable, highspeed connectivity, strong local leadership, and long-term investment to the communities it serves.Learn more at pnpt.com.Media Contact:Pam WestadtPinpoint Holdings Inc.800-793-2788 info@pnpt.com

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