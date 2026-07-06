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Town of Oregon fatal crash

July 06, 2026
Sheriff's Office

Contact:  Sgt. Nicole Schomer

Phone:    (608) 284-6155

Email:    schomer.nicole@dansesheriff.com

 

 

TOWN OF OREGON FATAL CRASH

 

July 5, 2026 – At 8:55 pm on July 5, 2026, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Oregon Police Department, Fitchrona EMS, Oregon EMS, Brooklyn EMS and Belleville Fire responded to a single vehicle crash at Glenway Rd and Bell Brook Rd in the Town of Oregon.

 

Initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on Glenway Rd and lost control. The two occupants in the vehicle were pronounced at the scene.

 

The road was closed for four hours while the investigation was completed.  

 

The names of the deceased are not being released at this time pending notifications.

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Town of Oregon fatal crash

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