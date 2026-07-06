Town of Oregon fatal crash
July 06, 2026
Sheriff's Office
Contact: Sgt. Nicole Schomer
Phone: (608) 284-6155
Email: schomer.nicole@dansesheriff.com
TOWN OF OREGON FATAL CRASH
July 5, 2026 – At 8:55 pm on July 5, 2026, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Oregon Police Department, Fitchrona EMS, Oregon EMS, Brooklyn EMS and Belleville Fire responded to a single vehicle crash at Glenway Rd and Bell Brook Rd in the Town of Oregon.
Initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling northbound on Glenway Rd and lost control. The two occupants in the vehicle were pronounced at the scene.
The road was closed for four hours while the investigation was completed.
The names of the deceased are not being released at this time pending notifications.
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