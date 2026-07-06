Richmond District Traffic Alert: Section of Dykeland Road to close in Amelia County for a pipe replacement project

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of Route 632 (Dykeland Road) between Route 604 (Chula Road) and Route 616 (Genito Road) in Amelia County for a pipe replacement project. Work will be performed between addresses 13001 and 13201 Dykeland Road. Weather permitting, the road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

Access to residences will be maintained throughout the operation.

Detours are as follows:

Northbound Traffic: Go north on Chula Road and west on Genito Road back to Dykeland Road.

Eastbound Traffic: Go east on Genito Road and south on Chula Road back to Dykeland Road.

Motorists can contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center my.vdot.virginia.gov or by calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available on the free mobile app, by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.