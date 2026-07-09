Adventure Cruises San Diego Announces Party Boat Rental in San Diego Updates

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Adventure Cruises San Diego announces updates to its party boat rental in San Diego, featuring private yacht charters for celebrations, events, & bay cruises.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventure Cruises San Diego, a San Diego Port Authority-licensed maritime charter operator, has announced updated service information for its party boat rental in San Diego program ahead of the summer 2026 peak booking season. The company operates the Paradise Party Yacht, a 60-foot private vessel stationed at Safe Harbor Sunroad Resort Marina, Gate 1, 955 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, California 92101.The announcement provides prospective guests with detailed information about the vessel's operational specifications, onboard amenities, compliance profile, and booking procedures. The company states that its approach to San Diego party boat charters is built around three priorities: legal compliance, operational reliability, and a fully private guest experience with no shared vessel arrangements.The Paradise Party Yacht accommodates up to 15 persons per charter. The company notes that most private charter vessels operating on San Diego harbor maintain a 13-person capacity limit. The additional capacity on the company's vessel allows groups to include hired professionals such as photographers, videographers, or DJs within the permitted headcount, classified under an Additional Service Person arrangement.Every charter includes a US Coast Guard licensed Captain and a crew member as part of the standard hourly rate. The vessel is equipped with professional Radar and Sonar navigation systems and operates under full commercial vessel insurance coverage. The company holds Port Authority authorization for commercial passenger charter operations on San Diego Bay.A representative of Adventure Cruises San Diego noted that the San Diego boat charter party market includes operators who do not meet the full compliance requirements for commercial passenger vessel operations. The representative expressed the company's view that guests should treat licensing and insurance credentials as primary considerations when evaluating charter options, alongside vessel quality and pricing.""When a group books a party boat rental in San Diego, they are entering into a commercial passenger contract, whether they think of it that way or not,"" said a representative of Adventure Cruises San Diego. ""A vessel without Port Authority licensing and commercial vessel insurance is not offering the same service. The price may be similar. The legal protection is not.""The company's charter program includes two primary formats. The two-hour Bay Cruise covers the central bay route including the USS Midway Museum, the Coronado Bridge, the Embarcadero waterfront, and the downtown San Diego skyline. The Anchor and Swim format, available for charters of three hours or longer, extends the route to Glorietta Bay near Coronado, where the vessel anchors and a large lily pad float is launched for swimming and water recreation.Onboard amenities on every San Diego boat rental party charter include a Disco grade 3000 Watt sound system with two JL Audio subwoofers, full-range deck-level coverage, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity, karaoke equipment, and party lighting. The vessel carries a full-size refrigerator and freezer, an onboard ice chest, and a microwave in support of the bring-your-own-beverage model. Ice, cups, plates, napkins, utensils, a blender, and bottled water are included at no additional cost.Charter pricing is structured on a demand-based scale ranging from $525 to $625 per hour, with a two-hour minimum booking requirement. The company accepts bookings through its website, GetMyBoat, Boatsetter, and TripAdvisor. Payment via Zelle requires a 50% deposit to secure the date, with the balance due 14 days before departure. Direct website bookings via credit or debit card require full upfront payment and carry a 2.5% processing fee. Payments made via Square or Venmo are subject to a 3% processing fee.The charter contract is sent via Dropbox approximately ten days before departure. Electronic signature is required no later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled departure time. Every guest must complete a digital passenger waiver through the company website before the day of the charter. Soft-soled footwear is required at all times on board. High heels are not permitted for safety reasons.The company advises all prospective guests that gratuity for the captain and crew is not included in the charter rate. The maritime industry standard gratuity is 20% of the total charter cost, with a minimum of $200 recommended regardless of charter duration.Summer weekend dates for the 2026 season are booking two to three months in advance. The company encourages groups to confirm availability as early as possible for preferred calendar dates.Booking inquiries can be submitted through the company website at https://adventurecruisessandiego.com/ or directed to the team via text at (858) 369-5050.About Adventure Cruises San DiegoAdventure Cruises San Diego is a privately held maritime charter company based in San Diego, California. The company operates the Paradise Party Yacht, a 60-foot private vessel, under full authorization from the San Diego Port Authority. Charter services include private bay cruises, party boat rentals, bachelorette and bachelor celebrations, corporate group events, and anchor-and-swim experiences. All departures take place from Safe Harbor Sunroad Resort Marina, Gate 1, 955 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. The vessel operates under commercial vessel insurance on every charter and is captained by a US Coast Guard licensed professional.Media Contact:Adventure Cruises San Diego953 Harbor Island Drive, Gate 1San Diego, California 92101Phone: (858) 369-5050Website: https://adventurecruisessandiego.com/

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