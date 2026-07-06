U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces temporary road closure in support of the Fargo-Moorhead diversion project (June 10, 2026)

Latest news releases

Contacts: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Patrick Moes: 651.366.7539, patrick.n.moes@usace.army.mil

Stoeckmann: 651.515.0298, elizabeth.a.stoeckmann@usace.army.mil

Melanie Peterson: 651.315.4537, melanie.m.peterson@usace.army.mil

Shannon Bauer: 612.840.9453, shannon.l.bauer@usace.army.mil

ST PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, in coordination with the Metro Flood Diversion Authority and Minnesota Department of Transportation, will be temporarily closing a portion of U.S. Hwy 75 beginning June 15.

The closure, approximately two miles south of Comstock, is a part of the Fargo-Moorhead Metro Area Flood Risk Management project. The roadway is being closed to allow for reconstruction of the Hwy 75/180th Avenue South intersection. The highway is scheduled to be reopened on or before July 31.

Please drive with caution in the area, follow posted detour signs and stay alert near construction zones.

For more information about the Fargo-Moorhead Area Diversion project, visit www.fmdiversion.gov.

USACE is working in partnership with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority on the diversion project. This project will provide flood risk reduction for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood. Construction is expected to be complete this year with the system being operable in the spring of 2027.

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