MaxxCity Realty Launches Technology-Driven Luxury Marketing Platform with Premier Orchid Oceanfront Estate

Our goal isn't simply to market a property—it's to give buyers the confidence that comes from having the right information” — Bruce Malyon

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxxCity Realty today announced the launch of its technology-driven luxury marketing platform , introducing a new approach to showcasing exceptional real estate through immersive digital experiences, data-driven marketing, and AI-powered analytics that provide deeper insight into buyer engagement.The platform makes its public debut with one of Florida’s premier oceanfront residences at 211 Beachside Drive in Orchid, Florida, located within the gated Orchid Island community.As luxury buyers increasingly begin their search online, MaxxCity Realtyhas invested in a comprehensive digital marketing platform designed to provide significantly more information than a traditional real estate listing. The platform combines professional photography, cinematic video, interactive property content, dedicated property websites, and comprehensive property information into a unified digital experience designed to help prospective buyers make informed decisions.At the center of the launch is 211Beachside.com, a custom website created for marketing the estate. The platform provides prospective buyers and their advisors with detailed property information, floor plans, professional photography, cinematic video, community highlights, downloadable marketing materials, and additional resources that allow buyers to explore the property before scheduling a private showing."Our goal isn't simply to market a property—it's to give buyers the confidence that comes from having the right information," said Bruce Malyon, Broker and Founder of MaxxCity Realty. “Today’s buyers expect an informative digital experience that allows them to research a property on their own schedule. Our platform combines professional storytelling, immersive technology, and marketing strategies that leverage AI-powered analytics to continually measure engagement and refine our campaigns.”The property spans approximately 1.27 acres with 122 feet of direct Atlantic Ocean frontage and offers more than 11,600 square feet of interior living space. The estate features seven bedrooms, expansive entertaining spaces, a detached guest residence, private beach access, resort-style outdoor living, and panoramic Atlantic Ocean views.Unlike traditional real estate marketing, which often relies on a collection of independent marketing channels, MaxxCity Realtyhas developed a technology-driven platform that unifies dedicated property websites, premium listing syndication, search engine optimization (SEO), cinematic video, social media marketing, digital advertising, public relations, and broker outreach into a coordinated marketing ecosystem. The platform leverages AI-powered analytics to measure engagement across every channel, providing real-time insights that help optimize marketing performance throughout the campaign.The result is a more intelligent marketing process that complements industry experience with measurable performance data. Rather than treating marketing as a one-time launch, MaxxCity Realtycontinuously evaluates campaign performance and uses those insights to guide ongoing marketing decisions."The launch of 211 Beachside Drive represents more than the introduction of an extraordinary property,” Malyon added. “It reflects our long-term vision of combining real estate expertise, innovative technology, and measurable marketing intelligence to create a better experience for buyers, sellers, and the real estate professionals who serve them.”The technology platform introduced through the marketing of 211 Beachside Drive represents the first public implementation of MaxxCity Realty's broader vision to modernize luxury real estate marketing through integrated technology, AI-powered analytics, and data-driven marketing.Private showings are available by appointment through MaxxCity RealtyFor additional property information, photography, video, floor plans, and marketing materials, visit www.211Beachside.com

Oceanfront Estate in Orchid, Florida

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