Belimo puts highly automated fulfillment center into operation in Shanghai

The HVAC parts company will now benefit from a higher storage volume, increased throughput, and lower operating expenses.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A highly automated distribution center implemented by TGW Logistics in Shanghai for Belimo–one of the world's leading specialists for electric drive solutions in heating, ventilation and air conditioning technology–recently celebrated its go-live. Mustang R mini-load storage and retrieval machines represent the core of the system. These combine high storage volume with maximum dynamics and efficient handling. The compact space presented a special challenge but could be used to its fullest thanks to TGW's tailored concept.

Belimo is a global market leader in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of field devices for energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC). The focus of their core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters. Founded in 1975 in Switzerland, the company is now active worldwide, employs 2,800 people and recently generated a revenue of more than 1.1 billion Swiss francs.

INCREASED THROUGHPUT, LOWER OPERATING EXPENSES

Belimo has a production site in the bustling city of Shanghai, China. The manual system employed there was increasingly running up against its performance and capacity limits as a result of their growth. The HVAC specialist therefore decided to automate its processes, allowing them to reliably supply production with goods on the one hand and to deliver to customers quickly on the other hand. Not only does this maximize their storage capacity, it also sustainably increases their throughput and significantly lowers their operating expenses.

AUTOMATION INCREASES EFFICIENCY

In goods receiving, components are manually loaded into totes and then transported into the two-aisle automated storage and retrieval system with its over 11,000 double-deep storage locations. The nearly 69-feet-high Mustang R mini-load storage and retrieval machines handle up to 280 totes per aisle per hour. When an order is placed, they retrieve the totes and bring them to ergonomic picking workstations for order compilation. The different areas of the installation are connected over multiple floors by energy-efficient KingDrive conveyor technology.

For ongoing operations, Belimo relies on a Lifetime Services contract. TGW’s onsite experts work closely with the customer’s team to ensure that the system runs smoothly and at peak performance.

"We are delighted that Belimo has put its trust in the expertise and experience of TGW Logistics," says Jun Mei, Chief Executive Officer at TGW China. “The limited space available required some resourceful planning and implementation. Despite these challenges, our teams accomplished this project on schedule and to the customer's complete satisfaction.”

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