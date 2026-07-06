Internet Society Appoints Raegan MacDonald as Vice President of Global Advocacy and Internet Policy

DC, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Internet Society announced the appointment of Raegan MacDonald as its new Vice President of Global Advocacy and Internet Policy, further strengthening the organization’s leadership as it advances its mission to protect and promote an open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy Internet.Raegan brings more than 15 years of international experience shaping technology policy, leading global advocacy teams, and building coalitions across governments, civil society, academia, and industry. She joins the Internet Society following a distinguished career at the forefront of digital rights, Internet governance, and technology policy.In her new role, Raegan will lead the Internet Society’s global advocacy and Internet policy portfolio, working across the organization to strengthen the organization’s influence on the policies, partnerships, and decisions that shape the future of the Internet. She will collaborate closely with colleagues across the Internet Society to ensure the organization’s technical expertise, programmatic work, and policy priorities translate into meaningful global impact.“We are delighted to welcome Raegan to the Internet Society. Her expertise in global technology policy, collaborative leadership, and proven ability to build partnerships will be invaluable as we continue advancing our mission.” — Yogesh Khanna, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Internet Society“I am thrilled to join the Internet Society and its global community. Technology policy has a profound impact on people’s everyday lives, and I look forward to working with colleagues, partners, and communities around the world to help ensure that the Internet remains open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy for everyone.” — Raegan MacDonald, Vice President of Global Advocacy and Internet Policy, Internet SocietyBefore joining the Internet Society, Raegan served as Director of Global Public Policy at Mozilla, where she led the organization’s public policy presence in Brussels and internationally. Most recently, she served as Director of Policy Leadership at Aspiration, where she founded the Policy Leadership Initiative, a program designed to mentor and advance the next generation of diverse digital policy leaders through skill-building, strategic development, and community.Earlier in her career, she established Access Now’s Brussels office, leading the organization’s European advocacy. She has also served as a board member of European Digital Rights (EDRi) and as the founding Board Chair of the Digital Freedom Fund.About the Internet SocietyFounded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters worldwide, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, please visit internetsociety.org

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