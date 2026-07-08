Raw Hair Wholesale Adds Colored Human Hair Extensions to Product Range

Raw Hair Exhibition

New colored human hair extensions expand sourcing options for salons, stylists, resellers and professional extension buyers.

Colored extensions have become a regular request from customers who want more variety while continuing to work with human hair products” — Alona Denk

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New colored options expand sourcing choices for salons, stylists, resellers and professional extension buyers. Raw Hair Wholesale , a long-standing supplier in the human hair extension market, has announced the addition of colored human hair products to its range. The update gives salons, stylists, resellers and bulk purchasers more sourcing options alongside the company’s existing hair and natural human hair bundles.The new selection is designed for professionals who need greater variety for client installs, retail inventory and custom styling services. While many customers continue to choose natural or unprocessed textures for color customization, pre-colored extensions can reduce preparation time and make it easier to present a finished look before installation. Raw Hair Wholesale said the update reflects its ongoing focus on practical sourcing and product variety. As a hair wholesaler, the company continues to serve customers seeking natural textures, original shades and hair products while also offering ready-to-use color options for those who prefer finished tones without additional processing.These extensions may be suitable for professionals looking for blonde, brown or fashion-inspired shades, although proper maintenance remains important. Lighter tones and chemically treated strands often require careful washing, moisture balance and heat protection to help maintain softness and reduce dryness over time.For salons and resellers, the expanded range may support more flexible inventory planning. One stylist may require natural textures for custom coloring projects, while another client may prefer a pre-colored option that needs less work after purchase. Length, density and texture continue to influence the final appearance, particularly with curly or wavy patterns that may appear shorter because of shrinkage.Raw hair remains a key category for professional customers because it is often valued for its natural texture, limited processing and styling versatility. Buyers sourcing raw hair frequently evaluate factors beyond shade and length, including cuticle alignment, softness after washing, shedding levels and response to heat or coloring. Such textures are commonly used for custom wigs, sew-ins and salon color services, but they still benefit from proper care. Gentle cleansing, moisture management and careful detangling can help preserve texture and minimize unnecessary tangling during everyday use.“Colored extensions have become a regular request from customers who want more variety while continuing to work with human hair products” said Alona Denk, representative at Raw Hair Wholesale.The company recommends evaluating more than shade alone when selecting a wholesale hair vendor. Cuticle alignment, shedding behavior, softness after washing and styling response can all influence long-term performance after installation. Customers should also consider whether the product will be used for daily wear, salon services, resale or custom color applications.About Raw Hair WholesaleRaw Hair Wholesale is a human hair supplier serving salons, stylists, resellers and wholesale buyers. The company offers raw hair, wholesale extension products, hair extensions and natural human hair bundles for professional installs, retail resale and long-term use. Its catalog supports customers seeking practical sourcing, product variety and clear supply chain communication.Media ContactWebsite: https://raw-hair-wholesale.com

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