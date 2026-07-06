BR Productions and RK Spiritual Journey Studios Launch AI Filmmaking Course at ₹499 — Original Price ₹4,999

The two studios whose AI films have crossed more than 10 lakh views on YouTube are now teaching the same method they use in their own work

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BR Productions and RK Spiritual Journey Studios have come together to launch a complete online course on AI filmmaking. The course normally costs ₹4,999 but, for a limited time, is available at just ₹499. The idea behind this price is simple—the studios want school students, college students, and anyone dreaming of a career in AI filmmaking or AI-generated videos to be able to join without worrying about money. The course is already live, and anyone can enroll at [ENROLLMENT LINK].A course built from real workWhat makes this course different is where it comes from. BR Productions is known for producing quality short films and video editing, while RK Spiritual Journey Studios is known for AI-powered short films based on Hindu mythology. For a long time, BR Productions has handled the production work behind RK Spiritual Journey Studios' films. Together, their videos have crossed 10 lakh (1 million) views on YouTube and more than 3 lakh views on Instagram.Now, the same process behind these results is being taught step by step.Speaking about the launch, Karan Gupta, Founder of BR Productions, said, “Every lesson in this course exists because we needed it ourselves in real projects. We are not teaching theory that we read somewhere. We are sharing the same method we use to create our films, and we are also showing students the mistakes we made, so they don't have to repeat them.”The demand for this course came from the audience itself. People watching the studios' videos on YouTube repeatedly asked the same question in comments and messages—how are these films made? This course is the answer.Adding to this, Rahul Verma, Founder of RK Spiritual Journey Studios, said, “There are lakhs of young people in India who have stories in their minds but no camera, no crew, and no budget. AI filmmaking removes that barrier. If a student sitting in a small town learns this properly, they can create films from home. That is why the price is ₹499 and not ₹4,999. We would rather have ten thousand serious students than just a hundred.”What the course coversThe lessons take students through the complete AI filmmaking process in the same order as a real production. It starts with an introduction to AI tools and explains which ones are worth using. Students then learn AI-assisted script writing for stories, cinematic scenes, ad films, and YouTube content.The course then moves to character design, showing students how to create AI characters that remain consistent throughout a film. Next comes scene design, where students learn to create cinematic environments, lighting, and camera angles using AI image-generation tools.Once the visuals are ready, students learn how to animate still images into moving cinematic shots before editing them into a polished final film. The audio section covers natural voice-overs with ElevenLabs, voice replacement, sound effects, background music, and creating original songs using Suno AI. Students also learn advanced camera movements such as dolly, crane, orbit, zoom, and tracking shots. To bring everything together, the studios provide a behind-the-scenes breakdown of their own viral projects, including the prompts and workflow used from the first idea to the final edit.All classes are online with live Q&A sessions, and the course will continue to grow as AI technology evolves, with new lessons and tools added regularly at no extra cost.What students receiveStudents who complete the course will be eligible for an internship with the studios for hands-on experience, and outstanding performers may receive full-time job offers. They also receive 18 months of access to AI filmmaking tools, including premium platforms like Higgsfield, a course completion certificate, YouTube monetization strategies to help creators monetize within their first few videos, training on creating film trailers, lifetime access to the course and future updates, and a money-back promise if the course does not deliver what is mentioned in the curriculum.Who can joinThe course is designed for anyone interested in AI filmmaking. School and college students, working professionals, production houses looking to add AI skills, and independent creators are all welcome. No filmmaking background or technical knowledge is required.The course is live now. To enroll

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.