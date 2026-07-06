Atlas Systems Appoints Pankaj Chawla as Chief Revenue Officer, IT Services & AI Solutions

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Systems, a leading provider of AI-enabled IT operations, risk management, and provider data management solutions, today announced the appointment of Pankaj Chawla as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), IT Services & AI Solutions.

Pankaj brings more than three decades of global business leadership experience across IT services, enterprise software, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Throughout his distinguished career, he has successfully built and scaled businesses, managed P&Ls exceeding $100 million, and led transformational enterprise engagements with Fortune 500 companies and global technology organizations.

Having worked across seven countries and traveled extensively to nearly fifty, Pankaj offers a uniquely global perspective on enterprise growth, customer engagement, and go-to-market strategy.

An active advocate and practitioner of Artificial Intelligence, Pankaj recently completed a Post Graduate Program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from The University of Texas at Austin and has also undertaken hands-on learning in Python programming. His commitment to continuous learning reflects his belief that today's business leaders must deeply understand the technologies shaping tomorrow's enterprises.

In his new role, Pankaj will spearhead revenue strategy for Atlas Systems' IT Services and AI Solutions portfolio, focusing on expanding enterprise partnerships, strengthening go-to-market execution, and accelerating growth as the company continues to invest in AI-driven innovation.

"Pankaj has consistently transformed ambitious growth targets into business realities, and he has done so across markets that few leaders have experienced firsthand," said Venugopala Chalamala, Founder and CEO of Atlas Systems. "What stood out to me most was his focus on the future. He didn't wait for AI to become mainstream before investing in learning it himself. That combination of curiosity, strategic thinking, and operational leadership is exactly what Atlas needs as we scale our global AI portfolio."

Commenting on his appointment, Pankaj Chawla said:

"What attracted me to Atlas Systems is the company's timing and vision. Atlas is making meaningful investments in AI at a moment when enterprises are actively seeking practical, outcome-driven AI solutions. I've had the opportunity to build and scale go-to-market organizations across multiple regions, and I believe Atlas has the right team, capabilities, and ambition to create something truly impactful. I'm excited to join this journey and look forward to getting started."

Pankaj's appointment underscores Atlas Systems' continued investment in world-class leadership and its commitment to accelerating growth across both its solutions and product portfolios as the company expands its capabilities for enterprise customers worldwide.

About Atlas Systems

Atlas Systems is a trusted technology partner delivering AI-driven solutions and IT services to healthcare, life sciences, and allied industries. Through its flagship offerings—PRIME®, ComplyScore®, and AInfinity®—Atlas helps organizations transform provider lifecycle management, cybersecurity and third-party risk management, compliance, data management, and AI services.

With more than 20 years of industry expertise, Atlas delivers scalable, secure, and compliant technology solutions that seamlessly integrate with enterprise ecosystems, enabling organizations to improve workflows, increase efficiency, and achieve better business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.atlassystems.com.

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