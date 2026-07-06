Adventure Cruises San Diego Expands San Diego Bachelorette Party Boat Services

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Adventure Cruises San Diego expands its San Diego bachelorette party boat services, offering private yacht charters for unforgettable waterfront celebrations.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adventure Cruises San Diego, a San Diego Port Authority-licensed private yacht charter company, has announced the expansion of its San Diego bachelorette party boat offerings for the summer 2026 season. The company operates the Paradise Party Yacht, a 60-foot private vessel departing from Safe Harbor Sunroad Resort Marina at 955 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, California 92101.The expansion reflects growing demand for private, legally compliant charter experiences among bachelorette and bachelor groups seeking alternatives to standard venue-based celebrations in the San Diego area. Adventure Cruises San Diego reports that bookings for the current season are being secured two to three months in advance, consistent with demand trends from prior years.The company's charter service operates as a fully private booking. No shared tours or multi-group arrangements are offered. All charters are staffed by a US Coast Guard licensed Captain and a credentialed crew member, both of whom are included in the standard charter rate. The Paradise Party Yacht carries commercial vessel insurance and navigates San Diego Bay using professional Radar and Sonar equipment.A representative of Adventure Cruises San Diego stated that the bachelorette charter segment has shown consistent growth. In the company's view, groups seeking a San Diego bachelorette boat experience increasingly prioritize legal compliance and safety credentials alongside the quality of the onboard experience. The representative noted that the company's standing as a Port Authority-licensed operator is an important factor for guests making booking decisions in a market where unlicensed operators remain present.""Our position is that the licensing and insurance profile of any charter company matters as much as the vessel itself,"" said a representative of Adventure Cruises San Diego. ""Guests celebrating a bachelorette or bachelor party in San Diego are trusting an operator with an important occasion, and we believe they deserve the assurance of a fully credentialed, insured charter.""The Paradise Party Yacht accommodates up to 15 persons per charter. The company notes that most comparable vessels on San Diego harbor operate under a 13-person capacity limit. The additional capacity allows groups to include up to two hired service providers, such as photographers or DJs, alongside the core guest list.Onboard amenities available on every bachelorette party in San Diego charter include a Disco grade 3000 Watt sound system with AUX and Bluetooth connectivity, karaoke equipment, party lighting, a full-size refrigerator and freezer, an onboard ice chest, and a microwave. The vessel operates under a bring-your-own-beverage model. Ice, cups, plates, napkins, utensils, a blender, and bottled water are provided at no additional cost.The standard two-hour charter covers a bay circuit that includes close-range views of the USS Midway Museum, the Coronado Bridge, the Embarcadero waterfront, and the downtown San Diego skyline. For charters of three hours or longer, the captain anchors at Glorietta Bay near Coronado, where a large lily pad float is launched for swimming and open-water activities. The bachelor party in San Diego format follows the same vessel specifications and route options.Pricing for charter bookings is set on a demand-based scale ranging from $525 to $625 per hour, with a two-hour minimum. A 50% deposit via Zelle secures a reservation, with the remaining balance due no later than 14 days before the scheduled departure. Credit and debit card bookings made directly through the company website require full payment upfront and carry a 2.5% processing fee.All guests are required to complete a digital passenger waiver prior to boarding. The charter contract is sent via Dropbox approximately ten days before departure and must be electronically signed no later than 48 hours prior to the scheduled departure time. Soft-soled footwear is required for boarding. High heels are not permitted.The company advises prospective guests that San Diego harbor operates under both federal and local maritime regulations. Adventure Cruises San Diego holds full licensing from the San Diego Port Authority and complies with all applicable US Coast Guard requirements for commercial passenger vessel operations.Reservations and availability inquiries for the summer 2026 season are currently being accepted through the company website and via direct text contact at (858) 369-5050.About Adventure Cruises San DiegoAdventure Cruises San Diego is a private yacht charter company based in San Diego, California. The company operates the Paradise Party Yacht, a 60-foot private vessel licensed by the San Diego Port Authority and covered by commercial vessel insurance. Charter services are available for bachelorette parties, bachelor groups, birthday celebrations, corporate events, and private bay cruises. All charters depart from Safe Harbor Sunroad Resort Marina, Gate 1, 955 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92101. The company is captained on every voyage by a US Coast Guard licensed professional.Media Contact:Adventure Cruises San Diego953 Harbor Island Drive, Gate 1San Diego, California 92101Phone: (858) 369-5050Website: https://adventurecruisessandiego.com/

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