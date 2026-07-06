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The Business Research Company's Robotic Putaway System Market Forecast To Hit $5.89Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

Expected to grow to $5.89 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The robotic putaway system market is experiencing rapid growth as warehouses and logistics centers increasingly turn to automation to improve efficiency. Driven by advancements in robotics and software, this market is becoming vital for businesses aiming to streamline their storage processes and meet rising demand in e-commerce and supply chain management. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and other critical aspects shaping this sector.

Robotic Putaway System Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for robotic putaway systems has expanded swiftly over recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.58 billion in 2025 to $3.04 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This expansion during the historical period has been fueled by factors such as the rise of e-commerce, high-volume order fulfillment needs, escalating labor costs in warehousing, early automation adoption in retail logistics, growing complexity of global supply chains, and the demand for faster inventory turnover.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more quickly, reaching $5.89 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.0%. Key contributors to this forecasted growth include innovations in autonomous robotics navigation, the integration of AI-powered predictive inventory management systems, the spread of fully automated smart warehouses, an increasing need for ultra-efficient space utilization in urban logistics hubs, and the adoption of cloud-based warehouse orchestration platforms. Emerging trends during this period involve AI-driven warehouse optimization to enhance robotic putaway precision, greater deployment of fully autonomous dark warehouse operations, the use of swarm robotics for dense storage solutions, modular and scalable robotic storage units tailored for e-commerce, and the rise of energy-efficient robotic ecosystems to meet sustainability goals.

Understanding Robotic Putaway Systems and Their Role

A robotic putaway system refers to an automated material handling technology that employs robots and intelligent software to move, position, and store inventory items automatically within warehouses or storage facilities. This reduces the need for manual labor, enhances storage accuracy, and boosts operational productivity by optimizing item placement. These systems are gaining traction as companies focus on accelerating inventory flow, maximizing space utilization, and advancing warehouse automation initiatives.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Robotic Putaway System Market

One of the main drivers behind the growth of the robotic putaway system market is the rising adoption of automation technology. Automation involves using control systems, software, and machinery to perform tasks with minimal human input, improving operational efficiency, accuracy, and consistency. The demand for automation has increased because businesses aim to lower labor costs, enhance productivity, and achieve greater precision across industrial and commercial operations. Robotic putaway systems contribute significantly by simplifying inventory handling, reducing manual workforce needs, and streamlining warehouse workflows.

For instance, in October 2024, the International Federation of Robotics, a Germany-based robotics industry organization, reported a 30% increase in global sales of professional service robots in 2023, totaling over 205,000 units. Logistics applications alone accounted for more than 113,000 units, marking a 35% growth over the previous year. This surge in automation adoption is a critical factor driving expansion in the robotic putaway systems market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the robotic putaway system market. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The analysis includes key geographies such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market dynamics.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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