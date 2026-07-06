STL Fertility Welcomes Dr. Kelsey Anderson to Its Physician Team

St. Louis-native joins the region’s female physician co-founded, collaborative infertility practice

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- STL Fertility is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelsey Anderson, a St. Louis native and double board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, to its physician team. Dr. Anderson will begin seeing patients in August 2026.Dr. Anderson brings three years of REI practice experience serving patients in the St. Louis area, along with a specialized focus on individualized fertility care for individuals and families navigating infertility, recurrent pregnancy loss, fertility preservation, and LGBTQ+ family-building.“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Anderson to STL Fertility. Her clinical excellence, compassionate approach, and deep roots in the St. Louis community make her an outstanding addition to our team.”— Dr. Maureen Schulte, Co-Founder and Operations Director, STL Fertility“As demand for fertility services continues to grow, Dr. Anderson’s arrival allows us to expand access while maintaining the highly personalized care our patients deserve.”— Dr. Molina Dayal, Co-Founder and Medical Director, STL Fertility“Practicing medicine in the city where I grew up has always been the goal. To do that at a practice that puts patients first in every decision — that’s something I don’t take for granted.”— Dr. Kelsey Anderson, Reproductive Endocrinologist, STL FertilityThe addition of Dr. Anderson reflects STL Fertility’s continued growth as a practice built differently from the ground up. Co-founded by two female physicians, Drs. Schulte and Dayal, STL Fertility was designed from day one around a collaborative, multi-physician model — one where patients benefit from the collective expertise of a team of double board-certified REIs, not a single physician working in isolation. With an all-female provider team and 100% local female physician ownership, the practice has built a reputation for close physician-patient relationships, IVF success rates that exceed national averages, and advanced reproductive care that sets it apart from corporate fertility chains.Patients may begin scheduling appointments with Dr. Anderson in August 2026. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.stlfertility.com or call (314) 983-9000.About STL FertilitySTL Fertility is a female physician-founded, physician-led fertility practice dedicated to helping individuals and families build their futures through compassionate, evidence-based reproductive care with IVF success rates that exceed national averages. Co-founded by two female physicians and built around a collaborative team model, STL Fertility offers patients something increasingly rare: the combined expertise of four double board-certified reproductive endocrinologists who consult, collaborate, and coordinate on every patient’s care. Locally owned and operated by an all-female physician team, the practice offers a full spectrum of services, including fertility evaluation and treatment, IVF, fertility preservation, donor services, recurrent pregnancy loss care, and LGBTQ+ family-building support. With 2023 IVF success rates that meet or exceed national benchmarks, and a commitment to personalized medicine, STL Fertility serves patients throughout the St. Louis region and beyond. Learn more at www.stlfertility.com A comparison of clinic success rates may not be meaningful because patient medical characteristics, treatment approaches, and entry criteria for ART may vary from clinic to clinic. Visit SART.org to learn more.Media ContactBeth Nguyen | STL Fertilitybeth.nguyen@stlfertility.com | (314) 267-7276

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.