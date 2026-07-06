Tina Bernard, Creator of The Badass Arts™, Challenges Myth That Women Over 40 Lack Ambition, Says They’re More Driven

Tina Bernard

As more women over 40 reject outdated definitions of success, Tina Bernard believes the future belongs to those willing to redefine ambition, not abandon it

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are women over 40 losing their ambition? According to Tina Bernard, creator of The Badass Arts™, the answer is no. She believes millions of women are simply redefining what ambition means after decades of chasing society's expectations.

“That jingle about bringing home the bacon and frying it up in a pan needed a second verse,” Bernard notes. “No one told us we’d be too tired to eat the bacon and still have dishes waiting in the sink. Now we’re being sold another lie, that women in midlife are losing their ambition. I don’t buy it. I don’t think women are losing their ambition. I think they’re evolving it.”

Bernard says many women were raised on the message that women could "have it all," and so they pursued higher education, demanding careers, marriage, motherhood, or some combination of all three. But by midlife, she says, many accomplished women are asking a different question: “Was I pursuing the life I truly wanted, or the one I was told to want?”

“I believe our changing relationship with purpose is being mistaken for a loss of ambition. What I see is a burning desire to become intentional about where we invest our efforts. Women aren’t burned out or lacking in ambition so much as realizing we’ve exhausted the warranties and limits of engines that were never designed to carry us through an entire lifetime,” Bernard states.

She points out a common thread: rather than lacking motivation, many women over 40 are stepping away from ambition driven by fear, obligation, comparison, or external validation. Instead, they’re searching for work, relationships, and goals that align with their values and create a lasting impact.

"The conversation shouldn't be about whether women are losing ambition," says Bernard. "The real story is that we're evolving it. Midlife isn't the end of ambition—it’s often the first time women feel free to define success on their own terms."

Bernard believes what is commonly labeled as burnout is frequently something deeper. After years of meeting other people’s expectations, many women discover that achievement alone doesn't provide the fulfillment they expected.

“What is often described as burnout may actually be women saying, ‘It didn’t make the impact I wanted. It didn’t feed my soul the way I’d hoped. It didn’t fulfill the purpose I believed it would,’” she concludes. “Only ambition fueled by a higher sense of purpose regenerates our hearts and souls.”

About Tina Bernard

Tina Bernard is the creator and founder of The Badass Arts™, a transformational platform dedicated to helping women move beyond burnout, self-doubt, and outdated definitions of success. Drawing from her own journey through reinvention and personal growth, she teaches women how to turn lived experience into strength, clarity, and purpose. With more than 20 years of experience in business, coaching, training, and leadership development, Tina blends practical insight with mindset and mindfulness-based approaches. Her work focuses on guiding women toward lives that are authentic, intentional, and aligned with who they truly are. Through The Badass Arts™ programs and writing, she challenges conventional narratives around ambition, especially in midlife, and encourages women to redefine success on their own terms.

To learn more, click here: https://www.thebadassarts.com/

Tina Bernard is available for interviews.



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