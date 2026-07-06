Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program Announces 2027 Funding Cycle

Baton Rouge, Jul 06, 2026

The Louisiana Outdoors Forever (LOF) Project Selection Board is pleased to announce its fourth funding cycle for conservation projects. The pre-application window opens Monday, July 6, 2026, and will close on September 4, 2026. The total LOF Funds for this cycle are $2,000,000.

In the initial three rounds of funding, 21 projects were selected by the Project Selection Board, with scoring criteria provided by the Technical Advisory Board. LOF has awarded $12 million and brought an additional $37.8 million to Louisiana.

2023 Funding Cycle Results:

13 projects

LOF Awarded: $10 million

Matching Funds: $27.9 million

2023 Cycle Total: $37.9 million

2025 Funding Cycle Results:

5 projects

LOF Awarded: $921,350

Matching Funds: $4.29 million

2025 Cycle Total: $5.21 million

2026 Funding Cycle Results:

3 projects

LOF Awarded: $1,078,650.00

Matching Funds: $5.6 million

2025 Cycle Total: $6.7million

The 2027 Funding Cycle will use the $2 million provided by the legislature during the 2026 legislative session.

The Louisiana Outdoors Forever program is intended to help Louisiana projects gain a competitive edge by providing additional funding or match to maximize other grant applications. It is therefore envisioned to serve as a matching source for other state or federal funding. Projects selected should expand the footprint of conservation in the state, restore valuable habitat, provide for land management, and enhance public access.

Preference will be given to projects based on how well they meet the scoring criteria, but the Project Selection Board will also consider the dollars the project will bring to Louisiana. Eligible applicants and project types are below:

LOF projects and applicants eligible for funding

For more information on applying for funding, a full program manual, and an instructional video visit the Louisiana Outdoors Forever website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/louisiana-outdoors-forever.

For more information or questions on Louisiana Outdoors Forever, email LAOutdoorsForever@la.gov.