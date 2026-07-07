Women in Manufacturing Association Releases the 16th Annual WIM SUMMIT Agenda Featuring Leadership, AI and the Future of Manufacturing

The agenda reflects the rapid evolution of our industry, with practical content on leadership, technology, workforce development and innovation that attendees can immediately put into practice.” — Allison Roberts Grealis, WIM President and Founder

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Women in Manufacturing Association (WIM) has released the agenda for its 16th annual WIM SUMMIT, taking place October 7-9, 2026, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and virtually. More than 2,000 manufacturing professionals are expected to attend the three-day conference, which will focus on leadership, workforce development, innovation and the future of manufacturing.Centered around this year's theme, ALL IN, the WIM SUMMIT features more than 70 educational sessions, keynote presentations, the WIM EXPO, networking events and interactive experiences designed to help attendees strengthen their leadership skills and build valuable industry connections.Featured keynote speakers include Kimberly Schneider of Avery Dennison/Vestcom on manufacturing agility, Ann Fairchild of Siemens USA in a fireside chat on technology and the future of manufacturing, and Carole A. Murray of Boeing South Carolina, who will share her journey from the shop floor to the C-suite.The agenda covers today's most pressing manufacturing topics, including leadership, workforce development, workplace culture, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing, sustainability and operational excellence. Featured sessions include Forging Ahead: Leading Through Uncertainty in Manufacturing, The Vulnerability Advantage: How Human-Centered Leaders Build High-Trust Teams, Why AI Fails Without Strong Process and Data Foundations, Know Your Enemy: The 3 Types of Conflict & How to Use Them, Workplace 2030: Designing the Future of Work and From Shop Floor to C-Suite: Resilient Leadership in Action Through Crisis and Change. Attendees will also enjoy networking receptions, mentoring opportunities, a community service project and specialty programs such as Allies in MFG and the Leadership Accelerator."Each year, we strive to create a program that equips manufacturing professionals with the knowledge, connections and inspiration they need to lead their organizations forward," said Allison Grealis, president and founder of the Women in Manufacturing Association. "This year's agenda reflects the rapid evolution of our industry, with practical content on leadership, technology, workforce development and innovation that attendees can immediately put into practice."Early bird registration is available through July 15, with additional savings for groups of six or more. To view the agenda or register, visit womeninmanufacturing.org/summit. About Women in ManufacturingThe Women in Manufacturing Association (WIM) is a global association of more than 35,000 members dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women and allies in manufacturing through leadership development, education, networking and career resources while helping manufacturers build stronger workforces. For more information, visit womeninmanufacturing.org. ###

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