Delores Morton, Featured By Influential Women, Leads Step Up Into A New Era Of Youth Empowerment And Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Nonprofit Executive Advances Mission-Driven Impact Through Mentorship, Access, and Opportunity for Young Women NationwideDelores Morton, chief executive officer of Step Up, continues to strengthen her reputation as a transformative leader in the nonprofit sector, bringing more than two decades of experience dedicated to advancing equity, inclusion, and opportunity for young women. Through her leadership, Step Up has expanded its national footprint, deepened its programmatic impact, and reinforced its commitment to empowering the next generation of women leaders through mentorship, confidence, and career readiness initiatives.Morton’s career is defined by a consistent focus on building systems that unlock potential. Before her role at Step Up, she held senior leadership positions at Points of Light and City Year, where she led large-scale initiatives centered on volunteerism, education, and community impact. Across these roles, she developed a strong track record in strategic planning, program development, fundraising, and organizational leadership, consistently delivering sustainable programs that serve both individuals and communities at scale.Under Morton’s leadership, Step Up has evolved into a more expansive platform for young women navigating the transition from high school to early career stages. The organization’s programs now emphasize not only professional readiness but also confidence-building, mentorship access, and identity development. Morton has championed a holistic model of empowerment that recognizes the interconnected challenges young women face, including economic insecurity, mental health pressures, and rapidly changing workforce demands shaped by emerging technologies.Central to Morton’s leadership philosophy is the belief that mentorship is a transformative force. She has consistently positioned access, confidence, and representation as essential ingredients for success. In her view, opportunity is not solely created through individual effort but through intentional ecosystems that connect people to guidance, networks, and resources they might not otherwise reach. This belief continues to shape Step Up’s approach to programming and partnership development.Morton is widely recognized for her ability to build collaborative partnerships and cultivate inclusive organizational cultures. Throughout her career, she has focused on strengthening the internal capacity of nonprofit organizations while ensuring external impact remains at the center of strategic decisions. Her leadership style emphasizes clarity of purpose, accountability, and adaptability—qualities that have enabled her to guide organizations through periods of growth and change.She also serves as an active nonprofit board member, contributing her expertise to organizations aligned with her commitment to social justice and economic opportunity. Her governance work reflects a broader dedication to strengthening the nonprofit sector as a whole, particularly in areas that intersect with youth development, education, and equity-driven policy.Morton often speaks about the importance of acting before feeling fully ready, encouraging emerging leaders to embrace growth through experience rather than perfectionism. She emphasizes that confidence is built through action and that discomfort is often a necessary condition for meaningful progress. Her personal and professional journey reflects this philosophy, having frequently entered spaces where she was not the most resourced or experienced individual, yet choosing to lean into curiosity, learning, and collaboration.A defining influence in her leadership trajectory has been her early experience of limited access to mentorship and professional networks. That reality has become a driving force behind her lifelong commitment to expanding opportunity for others. For Morton, leadership is inseparable from responsibility—the responsibility to ensure that others have access to the doors, networks, and guidance she once had to seek out independently.In addition to her strategic and operational leadership, Morton is also a respected voice in discussions around leadership development, confidence-building, and professional growth. She frequently shares insights on how individuals can reframe challenges as opportunities and build sustainable careers rooted in authenticity, relationships, and resilience.Looking ahead, Morton views the current moment as both complex and full of opportunity. She acknowledges the growing challenges facing young women, including shifting workforce expectations, financial pressures, and technological disruption. However, she remains optimistic that these changes can be leveraged to close longstanding equity gaps if organizations remain adaptive, community-centered, and committed to trust-based leadership.Integrity remains at the core of Morton’s leadership philosophy. She defines it as alignment between words and actions, especially in moments when external accountability is absent. Alongside integrity, she prioritizes equity as a guiding decision-making lens and emphasizes joy as a critical leadership practice that sustains long-term impact and resilience.Through her work at Step Up and across the nonprofit sector, Delores Morton continues to advance a vision of leadership rooted in access, empowerment, and collective success. Her legacy is defined not only by organizational growth and programmatic success, but by her commitment to shaping systems where young women are supported, seen, and equipped to lead with confidence and purpose.Learn More about Delores Druilhet Morton:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/delores-morton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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