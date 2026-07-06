Influential Women Spotlights Veteran Healthcare Leader Jill Tager Advancing Clinical Innovation And Workforce Growth

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Healthcare Executive at 10X Health Drives Operational Excellence, Mentorship, and Patient-Centered TransformationJill Tager is a seasoned nursing and healthcare executive with more than 40 years of experience spanning primary care, oncology, end-of-life care, and senior leadership roles across complex healthcare systems. Over the past two decades, she has focused primarily on nursing leadership, where she has built a reputation for designing scalable clinical operations, leading multidisciplinary teams, and implementing innovative systems that improve both efficiency and patient outcomes. Her approach consistently emphasizes adaptability, collaboration, and a strong commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care.For the past two years, Jill has served as Senior Vice President at 10X Health, where she oversees pharmacy services, national telehealth programs, brick-and-mortar clinics, and corporate support functions including credentialing, quality assurance, and continuing education. In this executive role, she operationalizes strategic priorities by aligning cross-functional departments to execute the organization’s vision at scale, ensuring both regulatory compliance and clinical excellence. Her leadership style focuses on clarity, accountability, and empowering teams to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes.For more than 8 years before her current role, Jill served as Managing Director for Clinical Operations in senior primary care, where she led initiatives within a value-based, full-risk care model. She oversaw quality programs, clinical education, new center openings, referral systems, infection control protocols, and played a pivotal role in COVID-19 response efforts, including on-site testing and community vaccination programs. Her work contributed to strengthening operational resilience and improving access to care during a period of unprecedented demand.Jill holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Boston University and a Master of Education from the University of North Florida, where she focused on adult learning and organizational development. Her academic foundation supports her expertise in clinical operations, process improvement, electronic medical record (EMR) design, and organizational transformation within rapidly evolving healthcare environments.Throughout her career, Jill has been recognized for embracing change as an opportunity to foster innovation and engage teams in creative problem-solving. She is particularly passionate about mentoring emerging healthcare professionals, investing significant time in coaching, leadership development, and cultivating high-performing teams. Her leadership philosophy is grounded in fairness, transparency, and integrity, emphasizing that equitable treatment requires both consistency and contextual understanding.Jill attributes much of her success to the steady support of her spouse, which enables her to balance the demands of marriage, parenting, household responsibilities, and a demanding executive career. She emphasizes that this partnership provides the stability necessary to pursue long-term professional goals while maintaining personal well-being. Early in her career, she was advised by a colleague that in leadership, shifting priorities is a constant, and to be successful, you must have your own North Star that is aligned with the organization’s mission. This principle has guided her throughout her career.She also encourages younger women entering healthcare to pursue ambition without limitation, framing setbacks as essential learning opportunities rather than failures. Jill advocates for resilience, adaptability, and continuous improvement, encouraging professionals to analyze challenges, refine their approaches, and continue progressing with confidence and clarity.In addition to her operational responsibilities, Jill reflects on the evolving healthcare landscape, particularly the increasing emphasis on wellness, preventive care, and personalized health strategies. She notes a shift from reactive treatment models toward proactive approaches that include testing, supplementation, and data-driven wellness programs. She views this transformation as a rapidly expanding field shaped by consumer demand, scientific advancement, and regulatory evolution.In all aspects of her work and life, Jill prioritizes faith, family, and financial stability. These pillars guide her values-based leadership approach, her purposeful decision-making, and her commitment to building trustworthy and high-performing healthcare organizations.Colleagues describe Jill as a steady, systems-oriented leader who brings both strategic clarity and operational discipline to complex healthcare environments. Her ability to translate vision into execution has made her a trusted executive partner in organizational transformation efforts. Across her career, she has consistently demonstrated a commitment to developing people, improving systems, and advancing care delivery models that prioritize patients, staff, and long-term organizational sustainability. As healthcare continues to evolve, Jill remains focused on strengthening leadership capacity and building resilient, adaptive organizations capable of meeting future challenges. She continues to champion collaboration across disciplines, ensuring that innovation and compassion remain central to every aspect of healthcare delivery she helps shape.Learn More about Jill B. Tager:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/jill-tager Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.