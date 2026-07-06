Wang Yi Holds Talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard

On July 4, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi held talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard in Stockholm.

Wang Yi stated that China and Sweden have a long history of exchanges. Sweden was the first Western country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China at the descent of the Iron Curtain and the onset of the Cold War, which reflected Sweden’s strategic vision of adhering to an independent foreign policy and rejecting bloc confrontation. Following China’s reform and opening-up, Swedish enterprises took the lead among Western countries in entering the Chinese market and achieved remarkable development. The two countries have long been each other’s largest trading partners in Asia and the Nordic region. The valuable experience accumulated through decades of bilateral exchanges is that the two sides should maintain an objective and rational perception of each other, uphold an attitude of mutual respect, seek common ground while properly managing differences, and remain committed to mutual benefit and win-win cooperation. China-Sweden relations experienced setbacks over the past few years. But through joint efforts, the two sides have put differences in a proper place, focused on rebuilding bilateral mutual trust, concentrated on positive agendas, and expanded practical cooperation. Since the visit to China by the Foreign Minister last year, bilateral relations have continued to improve and gain momentum, and this positive trend should be cherished. China is ready to work with Sweden to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations. It is hoped that Sweden will continue to abide by the one-China principle and consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations.

Wang Yi stated that more than 10,000 Swedish companies currently conduct trade with China. China welcomes Swedish enterprises to further seize the opportunities offered by China’s vast market, complete industrial chains and diverse application scenarios. China encourages them to fully exercise and build strength in the “gym” of the Chinese market to enhance their global competitiveness. The Chinese side also hopes that Sweden will provide Chinese enterprises operating in the country with a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment. The two sides can make good use of platforms such as the China-Sweden Joint Committee Meeting on Science and Technology Cooperation to fully tap into potential, strengthen collaboration in emerging areas, including scientific and technological innovation, green transition and the circular economy, and promote more cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Wang Yi stated that the international situation is undergoing complex and profound changes, with multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations facing severe challenges, and the world risks sliding back into the law of the jungle. As both China and Sweden are supporters of multilateralism and beneficiaries of free trade, China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Sweden to jointly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, uphold the international order based on international laws, and work together to address global challenges such as climate change.

Maria Malmer Stenergard stated that the Swedish government attaches great importance to its relations with China, noting that the two countries jointly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations last year. Sweden-China relations are developing well, with exchanges on the practical cooperation gaining steady progress, and bilateral ties holding enormous potential. Sweden’s adherence to the one-China principle will remain unchanged. Sweden will strengthen dialogue with China at all levels, make full use of bilateral mechanisms such as the joint committees on economic and trade cooperation and scientific and technological cooperation, and expand collaboration in trade, green transition, ecological and environmental protection, scientific and technological innovation, artificial intelligence and sustainable development. The Swedish side highly appreciates China’s visa-free policy for Swedish citizens and looks forward to expanding academic, educational and personnel exchanges with China to consolidate the public support base for friendship. Today’s world is fraught with instability and uncertainty. Sweden is ready to strengthen communication with China, uphold the principles of international law and multilateral trade rules, and promote world peace, development and prosperity.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.