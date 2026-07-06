Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson Meets with Wang Yi

On July 4, 2026, local time, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi in Stockholm.

Ulf Kristersson asked Wang Yi to convey his best wishes to the Chinese leaders, noting that Sweden and China, as well as their peoples, enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges. Sweden admires Chinese culture and its spirit of innovation, and appreciates China’s remarkable development achievements. The Swedish government adheres to the one-China policy and is willing to strengthen dialogue, broaden consensus and advance mutually beneficial and promising cooperation across various fields with China. Sweden also supports Europe and China in strengthening dialogue and properly managing differences.

Wang Yi conveyed the greetings of the Chinese leaders to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, noting that exchanges between China and Sweden date back to the ancient Silk Road. Sweden was the first Western country to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, demonstrating its independence and strategic vision while setting an example for the international community. China-Sweden relations have encountered some difficulties in recent years. It is particularly important for the two sides to strengthen dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and rebuild mutual trust, and it is even more crucial to maintain a correct perception of each other.

Wang Yi stated that the Communist Party of China has led more than 1.4 billion Chinese people in eradicating absolute poverty and embarking on the path to modernization, which stands as a great achievement in the development and progress of all humanity. China is committed to the path of peaceful development and is a major country with the best record in the field of peace and security. By continuously expanding high-standard opening-up and sharing the dividends of the Chinese market with other countries, China has become a major engine for global growth. China firmly upholds multilateralism and free trade, and supports all countries in pursuing development paths that suit their own national conditions. Through long-term governance, the CPC has consistently enjoyed the heartfelt support of the Chinese people and maintained continuity and stability in domestic and foreign policies, providing the world with much-needed certainty. A better-developed China will benefit the world and create new opportunities for all countries, including Sweden. China is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with Sweden, leverage complementary strengths, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and drive bilateral relations onto a sound, stable and sustainable track. It is hoped that Sweden will play a constructive role in promoting China-Europe relations.

During the visit, Wang Yi also held talks with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and met with Jacob Wallenberg, Chair of the Board of Investor AB.