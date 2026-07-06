Finnish President Alexander Stubb Meets with Wang Yi

On July 5, 2026 local time, Finnish President Alexander Stubb met with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Turku.

Alexander Stubb asked Wang Yi to convey his best wishes to President Xi Jinping, saying that he visited China over a year ago and held successful talks with President Xi Jinping, which left him with deep and pleasant impressions. Since Finland and China established diplomatic relations in 1950, China has achieved remarkable accomplishments and realized a development miracle in many fields including politics, economy, social stability and technological innovation. The current international situation stands at a critical crossroads, and China has injected valuable stability into today’s world. President Xi Jinping’s four major global initiatives offer a comprehensive and incisive assessment of international trends and clearly lay out systematic responses, which have landmark significance in guiding the international community. Finland looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges with China, expanding cooperation in emerging areas such as green economy and artificial intelligence, deepening multilateral coordination, and working together to address global challenges.

Wang Yi conveyed President Xi Jinping’s greetings to President Alexander Stubb. He noted that President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Finland in 2017 on the occasion of the centenary of Finland’s independence, conveying the sincere congratulations of the Chinese people to the Finnish people. Over the past century, the Finnish people have achieved national revitalization and development with the resilient “sisu” spirit. This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Likewise, the CPC has led the Chinese people in blazing a successful development path suited to China’s national conditions, creating the “two miracles” of rapid economic growth and long-term social stability, and is now advancing Chinese modernization in all respects through high-quality development. The current international landscape is marked by both change and turmoil, and the world faces the risk of regressing to the law of the jungle. China will continue to be an important force for peace, stability and development in today’s world. China is willing to uphold the positioning of a future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership with Finland, follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, strengthen coordination, share opportunities, and meet challenges together.

During his visit, Wang Yi also held talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.