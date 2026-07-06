“Macao’s 1st Group of Classified Movable Properties Thematic Exhibition” opens on Friday (10 July) at the Macao Museum

MACAU, July 6 - In order to raise public awareness of cultural heritage protection, the Macao Museum, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will hold the “Macao’s 1st Group of Classified Movable Properties Thematic Exhibition” from 11 July to 16 August, on the third floor of the Museum. The exhibition systematically presents the protection and management of movable properties of significant cultural value in Macao. The opening ceremony will be held on 10 July (Friday), at 6:30pm, in the lobby of the Macao Museum., and the public is welcome to participate.

The first group of 400 items/sets of movable properties of significant cultural value covers 24 categories, including archaeological objects, paintings and calligraphy, textiles and official documents. The Thematic Exhibition features approximately 100 selected items/sets from this collection, complemented by multimedia displays, to showcase the history and social transformation of Macao, highlighting the unique characteristics of Macao, a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures and the coexistence of diverse cultures. Visitors will be able to appreciate the beauty and understand the priceless value of these cultural artefacts, contributing to the transmission of Macao's historical heritage.

The Macao Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm), and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free for holders of Macao Resident Identity Card and the general public on Tuesdays and on the 15th of every month.

For more information about the exhibition, please visit the Macao Museum’s website at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo, or contact the Macao Museum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours.