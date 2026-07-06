Medical Gases and Equipment Market to reach USD 39.38 Billion by 2035 at 7.48% CAGR

Medical Gases and Equipment Market Size

Medical Gases and Equipment Market to Surge from USD 20.58B in 2026 to USD 39.38B by 2035--By Chronic Respiratory Disease Burden, Home Healthcare Expansion

NY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per Market Research Future, the global Medical Gases and Equipment Market size to reach USD 39.38 Billion by 2035 from USD 20.58 Billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.48% during the forecast period 2026--2035. The market base was estimated at USD 19.35 Billion in 2025.The 7.48% CAGR---anchored by structural respiratory care demand rather than discretionary healthcare spending---is driven by three converging forces: the rising global burden of chronic respiratory diseases that locks in long-term oxygen therapy demand, the hospital transition from legacy high-pressure cylinder banks to on-site pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants that reduce logistical costs and supply insecurity, and the expansion of home healthcare reimbursement frameworks that shift chronic respiratory care from inpatient wards to ambulatory and residential settings. The Medical Gases and Equipment Market is no longer a commoditized procurement line item---it sits at the intersection of respiratory care, surgical innovation, and diagnostic imaging infrastructure.National governments and multilateral health organizations are amplifying this momentum. India's national PSA oxygen program pledged an extra USD 800 million to boost capacity across district hospitals and constructed over 4,000 on-site plants by 2024. The WHO's expanded guidelines on oxygen access for low- and middle-income health facilities now recommend on-site PSA generation as the primary supply model for district hospitals. With Medicare's competitive bidding program in the U.S. consolidating suppliers while expanding patient access to portable concentrators, and Germany's statutory health insurance funds covering home oxygen therapy for over 500,000 patients, these initiatives are creating the procurement infrastructure and delivery innovation on which the Medical Gases and Equipment Market depends.Request A Free Sample: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6940 Key Market Trends & Growth DriversRising Chronic Respiratory Disease BurdenAccording to Global Burden of Disease data, the prevalence of COPD exceeded 600 million diagnosed cases globally by 2025, and patients need oxygen therapy equipment for longer periods of time---typically 5--15 years---due to declining mortality rates. An estimated USD 50 billion is spent on managing COPD in the United States alone each year; the CDC predicts that amount will increase by 3.5% yearly until 2030. Each percentage point of respiratory disease prevalence gain translates into measurable procurement volume, and the long-term oxygen therapy (LTOT) schedule embedded in chronic care management makes this driver structurally durable through 2035.Hospital Transition to On-Site PSA Oxygen GenerationLaunched after the COVID-19 crisis, India's national PSA oxygen program pledged an extra USD 800 million to boost capacity across district hospitals and constructed over 4,000 on-site plants by 2024. Supply security is increased, and logistical expenses are reduced by 30--40% as a result of the switch from cylinder-dependent supply chains to on-site generation. With funding from the World Bank and technical assistance from WHO, similar projects are expanding throughout Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Early-adopter health systems report that centralized pipeline systems with digital monitoring overlays reduce cold-chain trips and delivery visits by consolidating gas supply infrastructure.Home Healthcare ExpansionMedicare's competitive bidding program for durable medical equipment reshaped the U.S. home oxygen landscape, consolidating suppliers while expanding patient access to portable concentrators and liquid oxygen systems. Germany's statutory health insurance funds now cover home oxygen therapy for over 500,000 patients, and Japan's Long-Term Care Insurance system includes respiratory equipment coverage for its rapidly aging population. Portable oxygen concentrators have shrunk from 10 kg units to sub-2 kg wearables, enabling true ambulatory therapy. In areas where coverage is limited by patient mobility and hospital capacity constraints, investment in home delivery technologies is accelerating uptake. The overall program economics are improved by a decreased inpatient burden and expanded outpatient reach.Ask for Customization: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/6940 Market Segment InsightsBY PRODUCT TYPEMedical Gases: Dominant segment with ~59.8% revenue share in 2025. Reflecting steady demand for oxygen, nitrous oxide, and specialty gas mixtures across therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Oxygen alone represents over a third of total gas revenue, driven by the sheer volume consumed in respiratory therapy and surgical applications.Medical Gas Equipment: Fastest-growing technology class at 8.3% CAGR (2026--2035). PSA plants, pipeline infrastructure, and digital monitoring systems are advancing at a faster pace as hospitals invest in centralized on-site generation with digital monitoring overlays. As neonatal and chronic care consolidates around pipeline-based supply, manufacturers able to supply ISO 7396-1 and NFPA 99 compliant systems capture a disproportionate share.Integrated Medical Gas Systems: Emerging segment; pipeline systems bundling gas generation, distribution, and monitoring into unified managed-service contracts.BY GAS TYPEOxygen: Dominant application with 36.5% share in 2025, representing the volumetric backbone of the Medical Gases and Equipment Market. Consumed across virtually every clinical setting, from long-term respiratory therapy to surgical oxygenation.Nitrous Oxide: USD 1.94 Billion in 2025, serving anesthesia and procedural sedation demand in surgical suites. The NHS England Greener NHS program targets an 80% reduction in atmospheric nitrous oxide emissions by 2028, spurring demand for capture-and-destroy systems and alternative delivery platforms.Helium & Others: Fastest-growing gas segment at 11.5% CAGR. Driven by MRI cooling and specialty diagnostic applications. Each superconducting MRI system requires 1,500--2,000 liters of liquid helium for initial cooling and periodic top-ups, creating consistent demand. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Federal Helium Reserve closure is reshaping procurement strategies and driving investment in helium-recycling systems.Medical Air, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen: Steady demand from ventilator-driven ICU applications, laparoscopic surgery insufflation, and cryotherapy/cryopreservation.BY APPLICATIONTherapeutic: Dominant application with 51.2% of total demand in 2025, representing roughly USD 9.91 Billion. Driven by long-term oxygen therapy, anesthesia delivery in surgical suites, and COPD/asthma management. The therapeutic segment spans inpatient oxygen delivery, outpatient respiratory therapy, and operating room anesthesia.Diagnostic & Imaging: Fastest-growing application segment at 10.05% CAGR. Asia-Pacific's installed base of MRI scanners grew 9% annually between 2021 and 2024, with China adding approximately 1,200 new MRI units per year. PET-CT adoption and pulmonary function testing are expanding in emerging markets, while xenon-enhanced CT imaging for cerebral blood flow studies creates new demand channels.Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Niche segment at USD 2.48 Billion in 2025; primarily drug manufacturing, cold chain, and bioprocessing applications requiring pharmacopoeia-grade purity.BY END USERHospitals: Largest segment at ~57.6% share in 2025, representing roughly USD 11.15 Billion. National immunization procurement through ministries of health and pooled tenders dominates volume, channeling routine gas supply through centralized procurement. The 6,000+ hospitals and 5,800+ ambulatory surgical centers in the U.S. alone create dense demand networks for piped gas systems and portable delivery devices.Home Healthcare: Fastest-growing end-user segment at 9.05% CAGR. Medicare's competitive bidding program and Japan's Long-Term Care Insurance system have broadened reimbursement for home-based respiratory therapy devices. The shift from inpatient to outpatient chronic respiratory care is creating a structural home-care tail that supports premium-priced portable concentrator demand.Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Growing segment at 7.8% CAGR. Outpatient procedure volume growth in North America is driving demand for compact anesthesia delivery and gas management systems.Others (Pharma, Research): USD 1.16 Billion in 2025; biotech manufacturing and clinical research represent incremental demand channels.Read Detailed Insights: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-gases-and-equipment-market-6940 Regional OutlookNorth America --- Dominant Market (~44.5% Share, 2025)The United States generates approximately 78% of North American Medical Gases and Equipment Market revenue, driven by the depth of its hospital infrastructure and established home healthcare reimbursement frameworks. The 6,000+ hospitals and 5,800+ ambulatory surgical centers in the U.S. create dense demand networks for piped gas systems and portable delivery devices.CMS reimbursement policy changes under the DMEPOS competitive bidding program continue to reshape supplier economics, while Veterans Affairs hospitals are upgrading aging pipeline infrastructure under a USD 2.4 Billion capital improvement plan. Reimbursement breadth and adult catch-up programs support premium-priced portable concentrator demand that emerging markets cannot match.Canada contributes through provincial health authority equipment procurement cycles at a 6.9% CAGR, while Mexico is growing at a solid pace on IMSS hospital modernization program investment, contributing USD 0.52 Billion in 2025. North America's leadership rests on reimbursement depth and the structural home-care segment created by expanded chronic respiratory care and aging demographics.Europe --- Second Largest (~26.0% Share, 2025)Europe's Medical Gases and Equipment Market reflects divergent national strategies---Germany leads regionally with statutory insurance coverage for home oxygen therapy and a 2025 contribution representing 22% of regional share, while the UK historically used selective hospital targeting before broadening coverage through the Greener NHS initiative. France contributes USD 0.68 Billion through its EUR 19 Billion Ségur de la Santé hospital investment plan.Italy contributes 12% of regional share on long-standing aging population and chronic respiratory disease load. Harmonization pressure from EU MDR compliance requirements is gradually narrowing these differences, lifting baseline demand across the region as legacy gas delivery devices require updated CE marking by 2028. The Nordic countries are growing at a steady pace on advanced home healthcare delivery models. Spain contributes through public hospital equipment renewal cycles. Russia holds ~5% of regional share through import substitution policies for medical equipment.Asia-Pacific --- Fastest-Growing Region (12.35% CAGR, 2026--2035)Asia-Pacific is the engine of the Medical Gases and Equipment Market. China holds the largest regional share with 35% of regional revenue, its 14th Five-Year Plan having committed RMB 480 Billion to healthcare infrastructure including 1,200 new county-level hospitals requiring full piped gas systems, growing at a solid CAGR. India is growing at 13.8% CAGR on the back of Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) expansion and over 5,000 on-site PSA oxygen plants deployed by 2023.ASEAN economies show strong growth as Thailand and Vietnam medical tourism infrastructure converges with hospital construction. Japan contributes USD 0.78 Billion through mature universal coverage and advanced imaging density at 4.8% CAGR. South Korea is growing at 8.5% CAGR on medical device export manufacturing hub positioning. The rest of Asia-Pacific is growing at 9.2% CAGR on Australia and New Zealand hospital upgrades. The region's combined contribution anchors the global volume base for oxygen and equipment demand.Middle East & Africa --- Emerging Opportunity (8.4% CAGR, 2026--2035)The Middle East & Africa carries the widest infrastructure gap and therefore the steepest opportunity. Saudi Arabia leads the region with Vision 2030 healthcare megaprojects including 44 new hospitals and 12 medical cities, each requiring comprehensive gas pipeline networks and centralized monitoring systems, contributing the largest regional share at 28%. The UAE contributes through medical tourism hub development at a 9.8% CAGR.South Africa is growing at a solid pace on National Health Insurance pilot programs, contributing USD 0.18 Billion. Egypt is growing at 8.4% CAGR through universal health coverage expansion. The Africa Development Bank's Health Infrastructure Investment Platform targets USD 3 Billion in hospital construction through 2030, each project requiring piped gas systems, manifolds, and monitoring equipment. Cold-chain and last-mile logistics gaps remain a restraint---WHO estimates that oxygen access failures in sub-Saharan Africa result in significant preventable mortality in challenging regions.South America --- Growing Presence (USD 1.06 Billion, 2025)Brazil anchors South America's Medical Gases and Equipment Market at ~58% of regional revenue, with its Unified Health System (SUS) serving over 190 million citizens and prioritizing oxygen supply security following pandemic-era shortages, providing a stable demand floor that smooths regional forecasts. Argentina contributes through universal hospital equipment replacement demand and is growing at a healthy 7.8% CAGR.The rest of South America is growing steadily on Colombia and Chile healthcare infrastructure expansion. South America's procurement runs largely through public health system modernization programs, which pool demand to secure competitive pricing. The region's stable demand base supports manufacturer volume planning even as per-unit tender prices compress margins.Competitive Landscape and Recent DevelopmentsThe Medical Gases and Equipment Market is moderately concentrated, with an estimated Herfindahl-Hirschman Index in the 1,200--1,500 range and the top five suppliers holding roughly 55--62% of global revenue. Concentration is highest in high-income segments where regulatory and manufacturing barriers are steep; the emerging-market tier is more fragmented as regional producers compete on price.The competitive landscape is stratified between premium industrial gas leaders serving hospital and private markets, high-volume equipment suppliers capturing infrastructure tenders, and home healthcare specialists consolidating the chronic respiratory therapy segment.KEY COMPANIES AND RECENT MILESTONESLinde plc (2024--2025): Maintains leadership with medical oxygen, nitrogen, and helium supply alongside ENEOS PSA systems, commanding ~14--18% of global Medical Gases and Equipment Market revenue. Global leader in industrial and medical gas supply with integrated distribution, offsetting tender-price compression in pooled procurement through premium specialty gas positioning.Air Liquide S.A. (2024--2025): Medical gases, home healthcare equipment, and telemonitoring anchor a strong vertically integrated franchise, holding ~13--17% of global revenue. The company benefits from the structural home-care tail created by expanded reimbursement and aging demographics.Air Products and Chemicals (2024--2025): Bulk medical gas supply and on-site generation systems anchor a strong hospital and pharma contract franchise, holding ~8--11% of global revenue. Focus on large-scale hospital and pharmaceutical supply contracts.Taiyo Nippon Sanso (Nippon Gases) (2024--2025): Medical oxygen, nitrogen, and specialty gases anchor an Asia-Pacific leadership position with expanding European presence, holding ~5--8% of global revenue.Future Outlook: 2026--2035By 2030, digital gas monitoring platforms will become the operating system of medical gas delivery. IoT-enabled gas monitoring systems generate real-time consumption, pressure, and purity data that hospitals can use for predictive maintenance and inventory optimization. Equipment suppliers are developing subscription-based analytics platforms---a gas-as-a-service model---that transform one-time equipment sales into recurring revenue streams, creating a new business model layered on top of the core medical gas franchise.Helium-recycling systems and closed-loop MRI cooling will reframe cost structures by the early 2030s. With helium prices rising 40% since 2021, MRI manufacturers are investing in closed-loop cryocooler systems that reduce helium consumption by 90%. This creates a parallel equipment opportunity: retrofit kits, reclamation systems, and helium-free magnet platforms represent a potential USD 1.5 Billion incremental addressable market by 2032. As per-device costs fall with scale, the addressable channel widens from tertiary hospitals to secondary clinics and diagnostic centers, extending medical gas supply beyond traditional settings.More Related Research Insights:

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