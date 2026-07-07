Business Reporter: Rethinking the role of people management

In an AI-driven enterprise, HR leaders must drive transformation, redesign delivery and focus on employee wellbeing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter and sponsored by UNLEASH, a major global media platform and digital marketplace, David Green, Managing Partner & Executive Director of Insight222 talks about how the HR function and its leaders should shift from a supportive to a proactive role, where it can shape change by aligning people, technology and business outcomes. HR’s first opportunity lies in leading organisational transformation. It should help answer fundamental business questions: what the organisation is trying to achieve, how work is changing, which skills will create the greatest value and where productivity, customer outcomes or employee experience are being constrained. As Sharon Doherty has said in a conversation with Green on the Digital HR Leaders podcast, “AI must be treated as a business, people and risk transformation, not a technology project.”Secondly, HR has the opportunity to transform how the function itself is delivered. Employees and managers increasingly expect support that is flexible, timely and relevant. Achieving this requires stronger product thinking, better service design, closer partnerships with IT, legal, finance and risk teams and governance embedded from the outset to ensure transparency, accountability and trust.Finally, HR has a critical role in ensuring technology enhances work while protecting the dignity of people. Rather than replacing human judgement, AI should support better decisions and improve employee experience, wellbeing and productivity or as Katerina Berg has argued on the podcast “productivity does not come from telling people to execute faster; it comes from helping them grow.”To find out more about the new role that HR should play in the AI era, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About UNLEASHUNLEASH is the go-to place on HR, breakthrough technologies and the future of work. It is the essential source of news, analysis and market trends that inspire and empower organizational leaders worldwide. UNLEASH is headquartered in London, UK with operations across Europe and the United States.

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