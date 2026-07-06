After 33 Years and 2,200+ Vehicles, Al-Amri Ads Agency Redefines Fleet Advertising Warranties

A specialist installing a grey and red vinyl wrap on a KACST industrial security vehicle as part of a fleet branding project. Alamri Advertising technicians applying a large-scale vinyl wrap on a passenger bus during a field installation in Riyadh. Al-Amri Ads Agency completes car sticker printing and wrap advertising on a Domino's Pizza delivery truck in Riyadh, June 2026.

Riyadh car branding company Al-Amri Ads Agency backs car sticker printing with a 30-month warranty after 33 years and 2,200+ vehicles.

We sell you a warranty long enough that you forget it's even a concern” — Saleh Mohammed - GM

RIYADH, RIYADH PROVINCE, SAUDI ARABIA, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Riyadh-based car branding company backs its car sticker printing with a 30-month warranty -- nearly triple the industry norm -- and counts Domino's Pizza, Al Rajhi Bank, Almarai, and Saudi government institutions among its client portfolio.

Drive through Riyadh long enough, and you'll spot it: a delivery van with a sun-bleached logo, colors faded to a ghost of what they once were. It's a familiar sight, and it's the exact problem Al-Amri Ads Agency has spent over three decades solving. Since its founding, the Riyadh-based car branding company has completed car sticker printing and wrap advertising projects for more than 2,200 vehicles, ranging from national retail chains to Saudi government institutions.

What sets the company apart isn't a slogan -- it's a number. Where most vehicle wraps in the Kingdom begin fading within 6 to 14 months under Riyadh's punishing sun, Al-Amri's premium installations are backed by a 30-month warranty, nearly triple the industry-standard coverage of 6 to 12 months. The company attributes this to a proprietary in-house printing and installation process refined over years of testing against Saudi Arabia's climate specifically, rather than adapting materials designed for milder conditions elsewhere.

"Most companies sell you a sticker. We sell you a warranty long enough that you forget it's even a concern," said Saleh Al-Amri, Founder and Director of Al-Amri Ads Agency. "When a client signs with us, the conversation isn't about whether the wrap will hold up -- it's about how much attention it's going to get."

That client list has grown to include some of Saudi Arabia's most recognizable names: Domino's Pizza, Al Rajhi Bank, Almarai, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), alongside government entities including the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and the Municipality of Riyadh.

Beyond materials and warranty length, Al-Amri Ads Agency built its process around a common complaint from fleet operators: disruption. Rather than requiring vehicles off-schedule or full upfront payment before work begins, the company installs one vehicle first at a 50% discount, lets the client evaluate the result, and schedules the remaining fleet installation around the client's own operating hours -- including weekends, when necessary, to avoid downtime.

"We turn your vehicle into a mobile billboard that advertises for you 24/7, and does it for years without a second dirham spent," Al-Amri added.

Every completed vehicle also comes with two branded polo shirts for the driver, embroidered with the client's logo -- a detail Al-Amri Ads Agency includes standard, at no charge, across every project regardless of fleet size.

Al-Amri Ads Agency continues expanding its wrap advertising and car branding company services across Riyadh, with plans to extend coverage to additional regions of Saudi Arabia through 2026.

About Al-Amri Ads Agency

Al-Amri Ads Agency is a Saudi-based car branding company with over 33 years of experience in car sticker printing, wrap advertising, and corporate fleet identity, serving more than 2,200 vehicles across logistics, government, retail, and food delivery sectors in Riyadh and the wider Kingdom. Learn more at www.alamri-sa.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.