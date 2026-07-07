Bass Bonded Publishing Announces Cooking with Kings by Dr. Alveda King and Derek King Sr.

Cookbook shares King family recipes, history and traditions. Bass Bonded Publishing | Indy Publishing Doesn't Mean Alone. Dr. Alveda King in the kitchen preparing to go live to share recipes for Christmas. Derek King Sr. in the kitchen cooking and passing down family recipes. Dr. Alveda King and her daughter Celeste cooking for the holidays.

The recipes in this book remind us that we are one blood, one human race. They are seasoned with memories, faith and the love that binds generations together.” — Dr. Alveda King

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bass Bonded Publishing today announced the upcoming release of "Cooking with Kings," a cookbook by Dr. Alveda King, her brother Derek King Sr. and edited by her daughter Celeste Beal that celebrates family, faith and the enduring role of food in the American story.More than a collection of cherished recipes, "Cooking with Kings" invites readers into the King family kitchen where meals have nourished generations while preserving stories, traditions and values. Through recipes passed from one generation to the next, the Kings explore how African American families have helped shape America's rich culinary heritage for more than 250 years, contributing flavors, techniques and traditions that have become part of the nation's shared table.The book will be available for preorder on August 15, 2026. "Cooking with Kings" will be published in November 2026."The recipes in this book remind us that we are one blood, one human race," said Dr. Alveda King. "They are seasoned with memories, faith and the love that binds generations together. Every family recipe tells a story and together those stories remind us that America's greatest strength has always been found around the family table.""It is an extraordinary privilege to partner with one of America's most beloved families on a book that celebrates the power of food to preserve history, strengthen community and bring people together," said Deana Bass Williams, co-founder of Bass Bonded Publishing. "This is a cookbook that feeds both the body and the soul."To celebrate the launch, the first 25 readers who preorder the book will receive an invitation to an exclusive virtual cooking experience with Dr. King and family, where they will prepare one of the family's favorite recipes and share stories behind the dishes that have brought generations together.For more information and preorder updates, visit Bass Bonded Publishing or follow Bass Bonded Publishing on Facebook, Instagram and X.

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