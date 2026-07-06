Dr. Susha Thomas Expands Parkinson's Learning Resources Through ParkinsonsTips.com and Her Books

Dr. Susha Thomas Dr. Susha Thomas Parkinsons Tips Website Dr. Susha Thomas Parkinsons Book Cover Dr. Susha Thomas 100 Exercises for Parkinsons Book Cover

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ParkinsonsTips.com , an educational platform founded by Dr. Susha Thomas, PT, DPT, C/NDT, continues to provide individuals living with Parkinson's disease, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with practical, evidence-informed resources designed to support everyday life. Built on years of clinical experience in neurological rehabilitation, the website brings together educational content, symptom management strategies, exercise guidance, and expert insights. It also highlights Dr. Susha Thomas's published books, which extend the platform's mission of making reliable Parkinson's education more accessible.A Resource Created to Support Everyday Parkinson's CareParkinsonsTips.com was developed to help people better understand the challenges associated with Parkinson's disease while offering practical information that can be applied in daily routines. The platform addresses topics such as mobility, balance, exercise, fall prevention, symptom management, and strategies that encourage greater confidence and independence.The educational content reflects Dr. Susha Thomas's patient-centered approach, combining clinical expertise with practical recommendations that are easy to understand for individuals and families navigating Parkinson's disease. The website also serves as a valuable resource for healthcare professionals seeking educational materials to complement patient care.Clinical Expertise Behind the PlatformDr. Susha Thomas is a physical therapist specializing in neurological rehabilitation and Parkinson's disease. She serves as Director of Therapy Operations and Program Chair for Parkinson's at an inpatient rehabilitation hospital and has dedicated her career to improving quality of life for people living with neurological conditions.Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Susha actively educates rehabilitation professionals through continuing education programs across the United States and volunteers with the Houston Area Parkinson's Society. Her experience working directly with patients has shaped the educational resources available through ParkinsonsTips.com, ensuring they remain practical, evidence based, and relevant to everyday needs."Parkinson's education should be accessible, practical, and empowering. Through ParkinsonsTips.com, I want individuals and families to have reliable information they can use every day to better understand the condition and remain active participants in their care," said Dr. Susha Thomas, Founder of ParkinsonsTips.com.Books That Extend the Website's Educational MissionIn addition to the educational resources available online, ParkinsonsTips.com features Dr. Susha Thomas's two books, which provide readers with more in-depth guidance. Parkinson's Disease: Reclaim Your Life – Tips to Help Manage Your Symptoms offers practical recommendations for managing common Parkinson's symptoms, improving daily function, and supporting safer movement at home. The book was selected for display at the World Parkinson Congress in Barcelona in 2023.Her second publication, 100 Exercises for Parkinson's Disease, presents illustrated exercises that can be performed while lying down, sitting, or standing, making the program accessible for individuals with varying mobility levels. The book was also selected for display at the World Parkinson Congress in Phoenix, Arizona. You can check the book on Amazon: https://a.co/d/01mpDuM7 Together, the website and books provide a comprehensive educational resource for patients, caregivers, and rehabilitation professionals seeking dependable information grounded in clinical experience. Here is a recent article published about the website About ParkinsonsTips.comParkinsonsTips.com is an educational platform founded by Dr. Susha Thomas, PT, DPT, C/NDT, to provide practical, evidence-informed resources for individuals living with Parkinson's disease, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. Through expert articles, educational content, and published books, the platform aims to support informed decision-making and encourage better daily management of Parkinson's disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.