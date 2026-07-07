Fasoo AI Advances AI-Aware Data Loss Prevention to Address Emerging Risks in Enterprise AI Environment

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

DARIEN, CT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo AI, a leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, expands its AI-aware approach to data loss prevention (DLP) to help organizations gain greater visibility, governance, and control over sensitive data across modern AI environments.

“Traditional DLP was built to stop data from leaving the organization. In today's AI-driven environment, organizations also need to understand how sensitive data is being accessed, shared, and used across AI systems,” said Ron Arden, EVP, CTO & COO at Fasoo AI. “AI-aware DLP provides the visibility and context organizations need to make informed security decisions without slowing AI innovation.”

Organizations are increasingly sharing corporate knowledge, customer information, and intellectual property with AI applications. At the same time, the growing use of unsanctioned AI tools, often referred to as Shadow AI, creates additional risks as sensitive information may be exposed outside approved governance frameworks. AI-aware DLP extends traditional data loss prevention by combining data discovery, security posture visibility, AI interaction monitoring, and persistent protection to help organizations govern sensitive information throughout AI environments.

Unlike conventional DLP solutions that primarily inspect files and network traffic, Fasoo AI’s approach focuses on understanding the context of AI interactions, including prompts submitted to AI services, the sensitivity of referenced data, user access permissions, and AI-generated responses. This enables organizations to apply more informed and adaptive controls based on the actual risks associated with AI usage.

Fasoo Data Radar (FDR) helps organizations discover, classify, and tag sensitive information across distributed environments, while Fasoo DSPM provides visibility into data security posture, access permissions, and risk exposure across cloud and on-premises repositories. Fasoo AI-R DLP enables organizations to monitor and control interactions with generative AI applications, while Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) applies persistent protection to sensitive content regardless of where it travels.

By combining data discovery, classification, governance, and protection, Fasoo AI helps organizations establish a more adaptive and AI-aware approach to DLP that aligns with the realities of modern AI adoption. As AI continues to transform enterprise operations, organizations must transition from traditional, rule-based systems to an AI-powered sensitive data security platform that can understand context, anticipate risks, and prevent exposure across the full data lifecycle.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/ai-powered-sensitive-data-loss-prevention/.

About Fasoo AI:

Fasoo AI delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.ai/.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.