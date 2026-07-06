Commercial Avionics Systems Market Size, Trends Overview and Growth Forecast, 2030

Commercial Avionics Systems Market

Commercial Avionics Systems Market (2020-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Sub System, by Aircraft Type, by Fit, by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global commercial avionics systems market was estimated at $32.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $54.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in number of aircraft deliveries, growth in emerging economies, surge in demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE) services, and growing inclination toward real-time data drive the global commercial avionics systems market. On the other hand, regulatory framework and vulnerability to cyber-attacks hinder the growth to some extent. However, development of advanced avionics systems for Nextgen aircraft, growth in adoption of low-cost carriers (LCC) in developing countries, and improvement in commercial aviation networks are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Report (261 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2150 Surge in number of aircraft deliveries and increase in demand for real-time data are expected to drive the growth of the commercial avionics systems market during the forecast period. However, high costs involved in installation of avionics systems hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in adoption of low-cost carriers in developing countries is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.The aviation industry is governed by strict laws that control every aspect of aircraft design, including structures and electronics. Important aviation regulatory bodies, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), published stringent rules for aircraft, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and third-party service providers to follow while installing and repairing avionics systems.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9209816fe9e27fbc1cc82c4be52a3028 Rapid advancement of aviation industry, particularly in the developed countries, including North America and Europe, is setting the pace for commercial avionics system growth. Various technical developments in aviation industry benefited the global commercial avionics systems market. The growth of global market for commercial avionics systems is driven by technological advancements, including better in-flight entertainment systems and sophisticated glass cockpits.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID-19 impact on commercial avionics systems market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force for a few years.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import-export of raw materials for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to decline in availability of important raw materials required for manufacturing commercial avionics systems.Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced drone manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced commercial avionics systems across the globe.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2150 Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the global market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.35% throughout the forecast period.The key market players analyzed in the global commercial avionics systems industry report include General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Universal Avionics Systems Corporation, Meggitt PLC., Panasonic Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems Plc., Teledyne Technologies, Inc., L-3 Harris Technologies, and Thales Group. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Trending Reports:Aircraft Engines Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-engines-market Aircraft Thrust Reverser Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-thrust-reverser-market-A08441 Aircraft Propeller System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-propeller-system-market-A07750

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