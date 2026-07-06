Washy Bear Pressure Washing Expands Exterior Cleaning, Paver Sealing, and Garage Epoxy Services Across Tampa Bay

Family-owned Washy Bear Pressure Washing provides expert exterior cleaning, paver sealing, and garage epoxy services across Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washy Bear Pressure Washing is helping homeowners across the Tampa Bay area restore, protect, and enhance their properties. The family-owned company offers professional pressure washing in Tampa, soft washing, paver sealing, garage epoxy flooring, and exterior cleaning services — all delivered with a focus on quality, reliability, and fair pricing.

A Local, Family-Owned Business

Washy Bear Pressure Washing is owned and operated by Vikas Madaan, and is headquartered at 17425 Bridge Hill Ct, Tampa, FL 33647. The company offers free estimates, same-week scheduling on most projects, and a satisfaction guarantee on every job.

Built for Florida's Climate

Florida's heat and humidity cause dirt, mold, mildew, and algae to build up fast on exterior surfaces. Washy Bear uses professional-grade equipment and proven techniques to remove these contaminants safely — without damaging driveways, siding, roofs, or pavers.

"Our goal is to make every property look its absolute best while delivering a stress-free experience for every customer," said Vikas Madaan, Owner of Washy Bear Pressure Washing. "We believe homeowners deserve honest pricing, dependable scheduling, and exceptional workmanship on every job."

Full Range of Exterior Cleaning Services

Washy Bear offers a complete lineup of residential services, including:

Pressure Washing

House Exterior Washing

Driveway and Walkway Cleaning

Roof Soft Washing

Pool Deck and Patio Cleaning

Gutter Cleaning

Fence and Deck Restoration

Professional Paver Sealing

Garage Epoxy Floor Coatings

The company also specializes in restoring faded pavers through cleaning, re-sanding, and premium sealing built for Florida weather, along with durable garage epoxy flooring that resists hot tires, stains, and everyday wear.

Where They Work

Washy Bear's primary service areas include Zephyrhills, Riverview, Brandon, Wesley Chapel, and New Tampa. The company also serves Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Carrollwood, Lutz, Temple Terrace, Plant City, Largo, Dunedin, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, Tarpon Springs, Ruskin, Bloomingdale, and nearby communities.

Why Homeowners Choose Washy Bear

Known for transparent pricing, responsive communication, and reliable scheduling, Washy Bear Pressure Washing has built a reputation as a trusted exterior cleaning company — one that delivers results without unnecessary upselling.

Homeowners can request a free written estimate by calling (813) 921-2823 or visiting the company's website.

About Washy Bear Pressure Washing

Washy Bear Pressure Washing is a family-owned exterior cleaning company based in Tampa, Florida, offering pressure washing, roof soft washing, driveway cleaning, gutter cleaning, paver sealing, fence and deck restoration, pool deck cleaning, and garage epoxy floor coatings throughout the Tampa Bay area. With more than five years of field experience, the company is committed to outstanding workmanship, honest service, and long-lasting results.

Media Contact

Washy Bear Pressure Washing

17425 Bridge Hill Ct, Tampa, FL 33647

Phone: (813) 921-2823

https://washybear.com/

Email: info@washybear.com

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