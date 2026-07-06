Washy Bear Pressure Washing Expands Exterior Cleaning, Paver Sealing, and Garage Epoxy Services Across Tampa Bay
Family-owned Washy Bear Pressure Washing provides expert exterior cleaning, paver sealing, and garage epoxy services across Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washy Bear Pressure Washing is helping homeowners across the Tampa Bay area restore, protect, and enhance their properties. The family-owned company offers professional pressure washing in Tampa, soft washing, paver sealing, garage epoxy flooring, and exterior cleaning services — all delivered with a focus on quality, reliability, and fair pricing.
A Local, Family-Owned Business
Washy Bear Pressure Washing is owned and operated by Vikas Madaan, and is headquartered at 17425 Bridge Hill Ct, Tampa, FL 33647. The company offers free estimates, same-week scheduling on most projects, and a satisfaction guarantee on every job.
Built for Florida's Climate
Florida's heat and humidity cause dirt, mold, mildew, and algae to build up fast on exterior surfaces. Washy Bear uses professional-grade equipment and proven techniques to remove these contaminants safely — without damaging driveways, siding, roofs, or pavers.
"Our goal is to make every property look its absolute best while delivering a stress-free experience for every customer," said Vikas Madaan, Owner of Washy Bear Pressure Washing. "We believe homeowners deserve honest pricing, dependable scheduling, and exceptional workmanship on every job."
Full Range of Exterior Cleaning Services
Washy Bear offers a complete lineup of residential services, including:
Pressure Washing
House Exterior Washing
Driveway and Walkway Cleaning
Roof Soft Washing
Pool Deck and Patio Cleaning
Gutter Cleaning
Fence and Deck Restoration
Professional Paver Sealing
Garage Epoxy Floor Coatings
The company also specializes in restoring faded pavers through cleaning, re-sanding, and premium sealing built for Florida weather, along with durable garage epoxy flooring that resists hot tires, stains, and everyday wear.
Where They Work
Washy Bear's primary service areas include Zephyrhills, Riverview, Brandon, Wesley Chapel, and New Tampa. The company also serves Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Carrollwood, Lutz, Temple Terrace, Plant City, Largo, Dunedin, Palm Harbor, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, Tarpon Springs, Ruskin, Bloomingdale, and nearby communities.
Why Homeowners Choose Washy Bear
Known for transparent pricing, responsive communication, and reliable scheduling, Washy Bear Pressure Washing has built a reputation as a trusted exterior cleaning company — one that delivers results without unnecessary upselling.
Homeowners can request a free written estimate by calling (813) 921-2823 or visiting the company's website.
About Washy Bear Pressure Washing
Washy Bear Pressure Washing is a family-owned exterior cleaning company based in Tampa, Florida, offering pressure washing, roof soft washing, driveway cleaning, gutter cleaning, paver sealing, fence and deck restoration, pool deck cleaning, and garage epoxy floor coatings throughout the Tampa Bay area. With more than five years of field experience, the company is committed to outstanding workmanship, honest service, and long-lasting results.
Media Contact
Washy Bear Pressure Washing
17425 Bridge Hill Ct, Tampa, FL 33647
Phone: (813) 921-2823
https://washybear.com/
Email: info@washybear.com
Vikas Madaan
Washy Bear Pressure Washing
+1 813-921-2823
info@washybear.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.