ERHA & Revieve Unveil Skin AIdentify, an AI-Powered Skin Advisor, Bringing Dermatology-Grade Personalisation to WhatsApp

Arya Noble Scales Intelligent Derma Beauty Through a WhatsApp-First Experience Across Indonesia

Arya Noble Scales Intelligent Derma Beauty Through a WhatsApp-First Experience Designed to Drive Consumer Engagement and Data-Driven Growth Across Indonesia

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ERHA , Indonesia’s leading dermatology brand under Arya Noble, the country’s first intelligent derma-beauty investment and strategic holdings company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Skin Advisor, developed in partnership with Revieve , a Google Cloud Platform (GCP) partner and global leader in AI-driven beauty and wellness solutions.The launch transforms decades of clinical expertise into an always-on, AI-powered digital experience delivered through consumers' everyday communication channels.Drawing on more than 25 years of dermatology expertise, Skin AIdentify transforms ERHA’s clinical knowledge into a personalised digital experience available directly through WhatsApp. By combining dermatologist-backed knowledge with advanced AI and first-party data capture, Arya Noble is redefining how Indonesian consumers discover, understand, and engage with their skin health.Turning WhatsApp Into a Personal Skin AdvisorAt the heart of the experience is a bold, consumer-first idea: bringing personalised skin analysis into WhatsApp, the platform millions of Indonesians already use daily. The journey begins with a QR code across retail locations, product packaging, and brand activations, seamlessly connecting offline discovery with digital engagement.From there, users are guided into ERHA’s WhatsApp Business experience, where an intelligent chatbot initiates a conversation, collects key user data, and delivers a personalised link to Revieve’s AI-powered skin analyser. The analysis runs instantly within WhatsApp’s in-app browser, allowing users to assess their skin condition in seconds.Once completed, users return to WhatsApp to receive tailored skin insights and product recommendations, creating a frictionless, end-to-end experience that lives entirely within a platform they already trust.Known as Skin AIdentify, the free AI-powered experience enables consumers to analyse six skin types and seven primary skin concerns before receiving personalised skin insights and product recommendations. The entire journey can be completed in approximately three minutes, creating a simple and accessible pathway to expert skin guidance.Access is simple: Scan a QR code, connect via WhatsApp, complete a skin analysis, and receive personalised recommendations free of charge.This WhatsApp-integrated model removes barriers to entry while enabling brands to build rich first-party consumer relationships at scale.Indonesian Skin, Best Understood by Indonesian DermatologistsUnlike generic skin analysis tools, Skin AIdentify was developed specifically for skin concerns commonly experienced by Indonesian consumers. The solution is calibrated for Fitzpatrick skin types III–V and focuses on concerns such as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (PIH), melasma, uneven skin tone, and skin challenges associated with Indonesia's tropical climate, humidity, and UV exposure.This is not simply the adoption of foreign technology. It is an AI-powered solution built on more than 26 years of ERHA's dermatologist-led expertise, delivering skincare solutions tailored specifically to local needs.From Clinics to Continuous CareFor over two decades, ERHA has been synonymous with dermatologist-led skin care in Indonesia. Now, Arya Noble is extending that expertise beyond physical clinics, turning episodic consultations into continuous, digitally enabled skin care journeys.Indonesia’s beauty market is rapidly evolving as consumers expect personalised, expert-backed guidance delivered instantly. WhatsApp has become a gateway to personalised care. It becomes a gateway to personalised care.With its integrated ecosystem spanning ERHA Ultimate clinics, ERHA OTC, ERHA Digital, and ERHA Skincare, Arya Noble is uniquely positioned to scale this new model, combining clinical credibility, digital infrastructure, and AI-powered intelligence into a single, unified experience.Supported by ERHA's network of more than 112 clinics and over 144 dermatologists nationwide, the experience extends beyond skin analysis and connects consumers to a broader ecosystem of skincare expertise, products, clinics, and teledermatology services.Built for Engagement. Designed for GrowthBeyond consumer value, Skin AIdentify is engineered as a high-impact growth engine.By embedding AI-powered skin analysis into WhatsApp, Arya Noble creates a scalable pathway to:• Capture high-quality first-party data• Accelerate new user acquisition• Deepen consumer understanding• Drive more personalised product recommendationsSkin AIdentify combines advanced AI technology with ERHA’s clinical rules engine and dermatological expertise, creating a hybrid intelligence model that goes beyond image pattern matching to deliver more relevant and personalised recommendations.Users can also receive shareable visual results featuring 14 unique design scenarios, encouraging deeper engagement and enabling consumers to share personalised skin insights across digital channels.Partnering to Shape the Future of Beauty“We are committed to making world-class skin health guidance accessible to every Indonesian — not just those who walk through our clinic doors,” said Afril Wibisono, Director of Business Transformation, Sales and Marketing, ERHA “Skin AIdentify reflects our vision of making trusted skin expertise more accessible. By bringing personalised skin analysis directly into WhatsApp, we're helping consumers better understand their skin while creating a seamless connection to the broader ERHA ecosystem. With Revieve, we are able to scale this experience in a way that feels natural, intuitive, and deeply relevant to how our consumers live today.”“ERHA represents the future of intelligent derma beauty,” said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO & Co-Founder of Revieve. “Their ability to combine clinical credibility with a truly innovative, WhatsApp-first consumer experience is exactly what modern beauty demands.”For Arya Noble, this is a defining step in its vision of Intelligent Derma Beauty, where technology does not replace expertise, but amplifies it, making personalised skin care more accessible, more scalable, and more human than ever before.Consumers can experience Skin AIdentify by scanning a QR code, taking a selfie, and receiving personalised skin insights directly through WhatsApp. ERHA will officially showcase the experience at #ErhaJxB2026.For more information, visit http://erha.co.id About ERHA / Arya NobleIndonesian skin, best understood by Indonesian dermatology. Through a nationwide ecosystem of clinics, skincare products, digital services, and teledermatology, ERHA delivers personalised skin health solutions designed specifically for Indonesian consumers. Skin AIdentify extends that expertise into an AI-powered digital experience available through WhatsApp. It’s time to know your skin better with #SkinAIdentify, powered by a complete dermatologist ecosystem at your fingertips.About RevieveAt Revieve, we power the intelligence layer behind modern beauty and wellness commerce. We take a different approach, replacing disconnected tools and point solutions with a unified Beauty Commerce Intelligence Platform purpose-built for the unique complexity of skincare, makeup, haircare, wellness, and nutrition.

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