The Business Research Company

Power Steering Cooler Kits Market Enters High-Growth Phase, According to TBRC

Expected to grow to $1.73 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The power steering cooler kits market has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by several automotive trends and expanding vehicle usage. As the demand for vehicles and advanced steering systems rises, this market is set to see continued development in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, growth drivers, key regional players, and emerging trends shaping the future of power steering cooler kits.

Power Steering Cooler Kits Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for power steering cooler kits has expanded significantly in recent times. Its value is projected to rise from $1.15 billion in 2025 to $1.25 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This positive trend can be linked to factors such as increasing vehicle ownership, the growth of the automotive aftermarket, higher demand for towing and heavy-duty vehicles, advancements in performance and motorsport vehicle modifications, early integration of thermal management systems, and the need to address wear and failure in steering systems under heavy load conditions.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to grow impressively, reaching $1.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. This forecasted expansion is supported by rising demand for electric-assisted and high-performance steering systems, the push for better thermal management due to vehicle electrification, ongoing customization in the global automotive aftermarket, stricter standards for vehicle durability, and the adoption of lightweight and efficient automotive parts. Key trends include wider use of advanced thermal management in performance vehicles, increasing demand for aftermarket power steering cooling upgrades, integration of compact heat exchangers into modern vehicle designs, growth of heavy-duty cooling systems for towing and commercial vehicles, and preference for aluminum-based cooling kits aimed at improving fuel efficiency.

Understanding the Role of Power Steering Cooler Kits

Power steering cooler kits are crucial automotive components designed to lower the temperature of the fluid within the power steering system. They work by circulating the fluid through a compact heat exchanger, preventing overheating and reducing wear on steering components. This enhances steering reliability, especially under challenging driving conditions such as heavy towing or high-performance use.

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Factors Fueling Market Growth: Rising Vehicle Production

A significant driver for the expansion of the power steering cooler kits market is the increase in vehicle production worldwide. Vehicle production involves the large-scale assembly and manufacture of motor vehicles from raw materials in factories. Urbanization is a primary cause of this growth, as more people moving into cities boosts demand for both personal and commercial transportation. To meet this demand, manufacturers ramp up vehicle output. Power steering cooler kits play a supportive role by enhancing the reliability and thermal management of steering systems, enabling vehicles to achieve higher durability and consistent performance. For example, in January 2024, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reported that the UK produced approximately 1,025,474 vehicles in 2023—a 17% increase compared to 2022—highlighting the connection between rising vehicle production and market growth for steering cooler kits.

How Increased Automotive Investments Are Accelerating Market Expansion

Another key growth factor is the rising investment in the automotive sector, spurred by the demand for electric and advanced vehicles. These investments foster innovation and production capacity expansion necessary to meet evolving vehicle technology requirements. Power steering cooler kits benefit from this trend by supporting manufacturers in developing sophisticated systems that require efficient heat dissipation to maintain steering performance. For instance, in May 2025, the Verband der Automobilindustrie, an automotive association in Germany, reported an 11% increase in automotive research and development spending in 2023, totaling $63.1 billion (€58.4 billion). Such investments contribute directly to the growth of the power steering cooler kits market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Opportunities

In 2025, North America led the power steering cooler kits market in terms of size, holding the largest share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive understanding of global market dynamics moving forward.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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