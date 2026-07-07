Blue Bird Featured in 250th U.S. Anniversary Campaign as a Century-Old American Manufacturer

100 years of building iconic yellow school bus earns Blue Bird a place in the nation’s milestone celebration

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has been selected to participate in a USA Today video series commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the United States. The feature recognizes Blue Bird as a long-standing, iconic American company that has shaped daily life across the country for the past 100 years.“Blue Bird has had the privilege of safely transporting generations of American children to and from school for nearly a century,” said John Wyskiel, president and CEO of Blue Bird. “Being included in the nation’s 250th Anniversary celebration is a tremendous honor that reflects the trust families, schools and communities have placed in us. We remain as committed as ever to building the safest, cleanest and most reliable school buses right here in Georgia.”Founded by Albert Luce, Sr., Blue Bird began manufacturing school buses in 1927 and has spent the decades since defining the modern “yellow” school bus. Over its lifetime, the company has built more than 620,000 school buses, roughly 180,000 of which remain in operation today. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer with its headquarters in Macon, Georgia, and its manufacturing facility in Fort Valley, Georgia.Safety has been, and will continue to be, central to Blue Bird’s mission. In 2016, the company was first to market with Electronic Stability Control, a feature that enhances safety by preventing rollovers and loss-of-control in poor driving conditions. In 2025, Blue Bird achieved two major industry milestones, making driver airbags standard on every school bus and becoming first to market with three-point seatbelts.Additional safety innovations include high-resolution front and rear cameras, LED headlights for clearer visibility, illuminated school bus signage and stop arms, and high-intensity exterior LED lighting.Beyond making its buses safer, Blue Bird is also improving the air around them through low- and zero-emission school buses. The company produced its first electric bus in 1994 and its first propane bus in 2008. Those early investments have grown into more than 25,000 propane and electric school buses sold, collectively reducing tens of thousands of metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.Acumen Media is proud to be shining a light on Blue Bird’s leadership in this industry and broader efforts to support the American education system, by providing the transportation that allows it to function. Blue Bird will be one of many organizations to feature as a part of Acumen’s celebratory America 250 campaign, charting the growth and successes of American companies.The video aired on July 2, 2026 and can be viewed on the USA Today website.About Blue Bird CorporationBlue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is recognized as a technology leader and innovator of school buses since its founding in 1927. Our dedicated team members design, engineer and manufacture school buses with a singular focus on safety, reliability, and durability. School buses carry the most precious cargo in the world – 25 million children twice a day – making them the most trusted mode of student transportation. The company is the proven leader in low- and zero-emission school buses with more than 25,000 propane, natural gas, and electric powered buses sold. Blue Bird is transforming the student transportation industry through cleaner energy solutions. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete product and service portfolio, visit www.blue-bird.com Media ContactJulianne BarclayTSN Communications267.934.5340 | julianne@tsncommunications.com

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