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The Business Research Company's Postbiotic Ingredient Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $2.02 Billion By 2030

Expected to grow to $2.02 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The postbiotic ingredient market is gaining significant attention as awareness around gut health and its wider benefits continues to grow. This expanding sector is driven by evolving consumer preferences and advancements in microbiome research, positioning it for robust development in the years ahead. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Postbiotic Ingredient Market Size and Growth Projections

The market for postbiotic ingredients has experienced rapid expansion recently, with its value expected to climb from $1.2 billion in 2025 to $1.33 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The surge during the historical period has been linked to increasing awareness of gut health benefits, more widespread use of probiotic products, rising functional food consumption, the growing dietary supplement sector, and pioneering research into microbiome health advantages. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow even faster, reaching $2.02 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Factors contributing to this accelerated growth include escalating demand for immune-boosting products, the rising incidence of lifestyle-related disorders, a stronger emphasis on preventive healthcare through nutrition, expansion in personalized nutrition options, and heightened investments in microbiome-focused research and development. Key trends shaping the future include a shift toward clean-label and natural postbiotic formulations within functional foods, greater incorporation of postbiotics in tailored gut health and nutrition solutions, increasing use of fermentation-derived bioactive compounds in supplements, growth in microbiome-targeted pharmaceutical products, and heightened demand for stable, non-living probiotic alternatives in food and beverage innovation.

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What Are Postbiotic Ingredients and Their Health Benefits?

Postbiotic ingredients consist of bioactive substances generated by probiotic microorganisms during fermentation. These include metabolites, cell fragments, and byproducts that offer various health advantages. Unlike probiotics, postbiotics do not require live microorganisms to be effective. Their main function is to promote gut health, boost immune system performance, and enhance overall wellness by delivering functional benefits in a stable and safe manner.

Preventive Healthcare Demand as a Key Growth Driver in the Postbiotic Ingredient Market

One of the primary forces fueling the expansion of the postbiotic ingredient market is the rising global interest in preventive healthcare. Preventive healthcare encompasses strategies aimed at minimizing disease risks, fostering well-being, and enabling early diagnosis before conditions worsen. This growing focus is propelled by increasing awareness about the value of early intervention, adopting healthier lifestyles, and prioritizing long-term disease prevention. Postbiotic ingredients contribute to these goals by supporting gut microbiome balance and strengthening immune and metabolic functions, which can help lower the likelihood of chronic illnesses. For instance, a November 2025 report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) titled Health at a Glance 2025 noted that preventive care accounted for just around 3% of total health expenditure across OECD countries, highlighting that there is substantial room for growth in this area. This rising emphasis on prevention is therefore a significant factor driving demand for postbiotic ingredients.

View the full postbiotic ingredient market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/postbiotic-ingredient-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Regional Market Outlook with Focus on Asia-Pacific Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global postbiotic ingredient market. However, the fastest growth is anticipated to come from the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global trends and regional opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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