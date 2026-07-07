ClientTether and Zorakle Partner to Help Franchisors Improve Franchisee Selection, Alignment, and Growth
This partnership connects franchise CRM automation with psychographic insights to help franchisors make smarter decisions and build stronger relationships.
Franchise growth is strongest when brands have both the right candidate intelligence and the systems to act on it quickly,”SALT LAKE CITY AND SPANISH FORK, UT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ClientTether, the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM, today announced a strategic partnership with Zorakle Profiles, a predictive psychographic intelligence platform built to help franchisors identify, select, and support franchisees who are most likely to thrive within their systems.
— Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether
The partnership brings together two critical components of successful franchise growth: actionable candidate insight and automated franchise development execution. By aligning Zorakle’s advanced psychographic assessments and predictive analytics with ClientTether’s franchise CRM software, franchisors can better understand candidate fit, improve decision-making, and create more consistent development processes from first inquiry through franchisee onboarding and long-term support.
Turning Candidate Insight Into Franchise Growth
For franchisors and multi-location operators, growth depends on more than lead volume. Sustainable expansion requires selecting candidates who align with the brand’s culture, operating model, leadership expectations, and performance environment. When that alignment is missing, franchise systems can experience increased training demands, support burdens, dissatisfaction, and potential legal risk.
Through this partnership, ClientTether and Zorakle Profiles are helping franchise brands move beyond surface-level candidate evaluation and toward a more intentional, insight-driven franchise development process. Franchisors can use predictive psychographic intelligence to better understand prospective franchisees, then leverage ClientTether’s automation, workflow, and AI tools to take timely, consistent action based on those insights.
“Franchise growth is strongest when brands have both the right candidate intelligence and the systems to act on it quickly,” said Dave Hansen, CEO of ClientTether. “This partnership with Zorakle gives franchisors a powerful way to combine predictive insights with automation, helping franchise development teams make smarter decisions, create better candidate experiences, and build stronger franchise systems.”
From Assessment to Action
The partnership enables franchisors to incorporate Zorakle’s psychographic and predictive candidate insights into a streamlined franchise development workflow powered by ClientTether. Franchise teams can use those insights to prioritize conversations, tailor communication, strengthen discovery processes, and support more confident decision-making.
Key benefits include improved visibility into candidate fit, better alignment between prospective franchisees and franchise systems, more personalized engagement during the sales process, and stronger support strategies after selection. For franchise development teams, the combined value of Zorakle and ClientTether helps reduce manual guesswork and gives teams a clearer framework for moving the right candidates forward.
“The franchise industry has no shortage of data, but meaningful growth requires the right insights and the right systems to act on them,” said Rebecca Monet, CEO & Chief Scientist, Zorakle Profiles. “Our partnership with ClientTether brings together Zorakle's predictive psychographic intelligence and ClientTether's automation platform to help franchisors make more informed, data-driven decisions throughout the franchise development process.”
Building Stronger Franchise Systems From the First Candidate Conversation
As franchise brands face increasing pressure to grow efficiently while maintaining quality and consistency, the need for better franchisee selection and lifecycle support continues to rise. This partnership reflects a broader shift in franchising toward smarter franchise management software, more predictive decision-making, and technology-enabled processes that help franchisors scale without sacrificing system health.
By combining franchise CRM automation with psychographic intelligence, ClientTether and Zorakle Profiles are giving franchisors a practical way to improve the quality of franchise growth, not just the quantity of leads.
- Helps franchisors better identify, evaluate, and support right-fit franchise candidates
- Combines ClientTether’s franchise CRM automation with Zorakle’s predictive psychographic insights
- Supports improved franchisee alignment, satisfaction, and performance across growing systems
- Enables franchise development teams to act on deeper candidate intelligence within a more streamlined workflow
- Designed to help reduce operational friction, support costs, and risk throughout the franchise lifecycle
About ClientTether
ClientTether is the top-rated FranDev and service franchise CRM. Our franchise software streamlines franchise candidate and B2C customer journeys with AI, text, call, & email automations. ClientTether is recognized as a top technology supplier in the franchise industry by Entrepreneur Magazine, and as a categorical leader in client satisfaction and ease of use by G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. For more information, visit www.clienttether.com.
About Zorakle Profiles
Zorakle Profiles combines advanced psychographic assessments, predictive analytics, and proprietary meta-analysis to deliver insights beyond any single profile, survey, algorithm, or assessment. The platform helps franchisors identify and support right-fit franchisees, improving alignment, satisfaction, and performance while reducing training, support, and litigation costs. Zorakle provides a proven framework for aligning candidates with franchise systems where they are most likely to thrive. For more information, visit www.zorakleprofiles.com.
Marcela Martinez
ClientTether
+1 385-332-8144
email us here
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