Fidium featured in USA TODAY America 250 docuseries

Fiber internet company builds the infrastructure that expands internet access, connecting communities for the future

MATTOON, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fidium , a next-generation fiber internet and network services company, is featured in America 250, a USA TODAY docuseries marking the nation’s 250th anniversary by showcasing innovators shaping its next chapter.The "Connecting a Nation: How Fidium is Expanding America's Fiber Future" episode, which debuted July 1 on USATODAY.com, explores how Fidium is building critical fiber infrastructure and expanding connectivity in rural, unserved, and underserved communities across the country."Fiber infrastructure will be the foundation for America's growth and progress as we look ahead to the next 250 years," said Gaurav Juneja, President and CEO of Fidium. "We are expanding fiber broadband and connectivity services at scale — closing the digital divide, broadening access to opportunity, and ensuring more Americans can fully participate in the modern economy.”With high-speed fiber, more people and businesses can access education, healthcare, commerce, remote work, entertainment, and the global economy. Fiber's scalability and capacity for residential communities, businesses of all sizes, data centers, government and educational entities, and health care facilities makes it uniquely suited to support emerging technologies like AI for decades to come.“Fidium is building a 100% fiber network designed to support how people live and work today while ensuring these communities are prepared for the next wave of bandwidth-intensive technologies,” said Gabe Waggoner, chief network officer of Fidium.Fidium is on track to surpass 2 million fiber passes by the end of 2027, including 1.5 million in northern New England. The company’s $2 billion investment in network infrastructure since 2020, combined with strong public-private partnerships, is helping drive that progress.The America 250 episode spotlights Fidium’s work in Maine as a powerful example of how the company is expanding future-ready fiber connectivity at scale. In partnership with the Maine Connectivity Authority (MCA), Fidium is bringing high-speed fiber broadband to remote and underserved areas, offering a blueprint for how collaboration can help overcome barriers and connect more communities across America.“Connectivity is not a choice, it’s a necessity,” said Andrew Butcher, president of MCA. “Modern life is dependent on reliable, affordable, ubiquitous connectivity. It’s essential to participate meaningfully in local or global economies and access new skills, resources and knowledge.”About FidiumFidium is a next-generation fiber internet and network services company on a mission to be America’s favorite and fastest-growing fiber provider. As a fiber operator at scale focused on unserved and underserved communities, Fidium delivers lightning-fast, reliable internet that’s refreshingly easy to use. With future-ready technology, a customer-first approach, and a growing national fiber footprint, Fidium is redefining what “better internet” enables: supporting homes, small businesses, schools, hospitals and entire communities with connectivity that is foundational to modern life, opportunity and economic growth. Fiber Up and learn more at FidiumFiber.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.