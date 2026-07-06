Huddle House Opens in Brownsville, Bringing All-Day Breakfast and Homestyle Comfort to the Rio Grande Valley

Military Veteran Opens Huddle House Franchise in Alabama

Marks Huddle House's first footprint in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House is expanding into new territory opening in Brownsville, Texas, bringing the brand's signature all-day breakfast and homestyle Southern comfort food to the Rio Grande Valley for the first time. Operators Luis and Adriana Saldana debuted the new location at 3771 E. Ruben M. Torres Blvd., serving the Brownsville community with the warm, welcoming experience Huddle House has delivered across America since 1964.The Brownsville location marks another milestone in Huddle House's continued expansion across the country, bringing its freshly prepared, made-to-order menu to one of Texas’ fastest-growing border cities. Guests can walk in for a Big House Breakfast at 7 a.m. or settle in for a late-night plate of comfort food, Huddle House runs all day, every day.Brownsville joins a growing list of communities across the South and Southwest where Huddle House is introducing its full-service, all-day dining model. The Ruben M. Torres Blvd. location brings a full menu of homestyle plates, freshly prepared breakfast options and that signature Huddle House hospitality to a neighborhood that has never had access to the brand before."Brownsville is one of the most vibrant and fast-growing communities in Texas, and I saw an opportunity to bring something the Rio Grande Valley has been missing,” said Adriana Saldana, franchisee for Huddle House. "Brownsville deserves a place where everyone feels at home, and that is exactly what we built. Huddle House runs all day because life doesn't stop, and neither do we."The Brownsville opening reflects Huddle House's continued ability to attract passionate operators with deep community ties and a commitment to serving their neighbors. With nearly 300 restaurants nationwide and more than 60 years of serving communities across America, the brand has signed more than 120 franchise agreements in the past three years alone.“Opening in Brownsville is an exciting moment for Huddle House as we continue expanding across Texas and into communities that are ready for an all-day breakfast and dining experience,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management , parent company to Huddle House “Adriana brings the kind of local knowledge and commitment to hospitality that makes a Huddle House thrive. We are proud to have her as part of the family.”As Huddle House continues to expand across the country, Lopez exemplifies the type of franchise partners driving the brand's growth, entrepreneurs with deep community ties, operational expertise, and a passion for serving others.Saldana’s investment reflects Huddle House's continued ability to attract passionate franchise owners seeking a proven business model with long-term growth potential. From experienced multi-unit operators to first-time franchisees, Huddle House offers a scalable opportunity backed by strong brand recognition, operational support and a flexible development model. With nearly 300 restaurants nationwide and over 60 years of serving communities across America, the brand has signed more than 120 franchise agreements in the past three years alone, creating significant momentum and ample runway for continued expansion in both existing and new markets.To learn more about Huddle House’s franchising opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

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