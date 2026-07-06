private driver Italy

Polidori Exclusive Services Launches Dedicated Private Driver Italy Program for International and VIP Travellers

CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polidori Exclusive Services, a Rome-based premium private mobility company, announces the launch of a dedicated private driver Italy program designed for international travellers, executives, VIP guests, private families and luxury clients seeking reliable, high-standard transport across the country. As demand for private driver Italy services among international travellers continues to grow, the company has formalised a structured offer to meet the specific expectations of a global clientele.A client may arrive at Rome Fiumicino Airport, continue to Florence for a cultural stay, travel through Tuscany for a private villa experience, reach Milan for business meetings and conclude the journey on the Amalfi Coast. Each stage requires precision, comfort and continuity — and each stage is handled by the same provider, with the same standard of care. Polidori Exclusive Services responds to this need with a refined private mobility model built around international expectations, offering professional multilingual drivers, luxury vehicles, airport transfers, executive city transport, long-distance routes, event transportation and personalised lifestyle support.Rooted in Rome and operating throughout Italy, the company provides private drivers and tailored travel assistance for clients moving between major destinations including Rome, Milan, Florence, Venice, Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Capri, Sardinia and other key Italian regions. A single trusted provider for private driver Italy services means no gaps in coordination between cities — the same punctuality, vehicle quality and discretion from the first transfer to the last.Core ServicesThe private driver Italy service includes: private airport transfers from Rome Fiumicino, Rome Ciampino, Milan Malpensa, Milan Linate, Venice, Florence, Naples and all major Italian airports; business transfers; luxury tourism transportation; private family travel; VIP and high-profile guest mobility; event logistics; and long-distance transfers between Italian cities.Additional ServicesBeyond private driver services, Polidori Exclusive Services can assist with licensed tourist guides, translators, personal shoppers, restaurant and hotel reservations, club bookings, ticketing, security coordination and, upon request, female chauffeur and female security professionals for clients who prefer dedicated female assistance.The company serves an international client base including travellers from the United States, the UAE, Gulf countries, Europe and Asia, with particular expertise in luxury travel, corporate mobility, private hospitality and high-profile guest management.About Polidori Exclusive ServicesFounded in Rome, Polidori Exclusive Services provides private driver Italy services, chauffeur service, luxury vehicles and comprehensive travel assistance throughout Italy. Operating from its base in Rome, the company extends its standard of service to all major Italian destinations, serving a global clientele that includes executives, VIP guests, private families and luxury travellers.For bookings and further information: www.polidoriexclusiveservices.com Media ContactPolidori Exclusive ServicesRome, Italy

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