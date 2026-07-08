Nova Capital and Metamorph Announce Strategic Partnership to Build a UAE-Led Wellness and Longevity Investment Platform

Representatives of Al Nasser Holdings and Metamorph during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the development of a UAE-anchored, regionally scalable wellness and longevity platform integrating fitness, nutrition, recovery, social well Al Nasser Holdings and Metamorph representatives mark their strategic partnership following the signing of an MOU to evaluate wellness and longevity platform opportunities across the UAE, GCC and selected international markets. Metamorph Co-founder and Chairman of Al Nasser Holdings shake hands following the signing of an MOU to invest in a strategic partnership in wellness and longevity, focused on building an integrated platform across movement, nourishment, recovery and social wellness

Joint Venture targets an initial USD 100 million in investment pipeline across wellness, recovery, nourishment, movement, social wellbeing and longevity assets

The UAE always has the courage to invest ahead of the future. Wellness & longevity are no longer niche ideas; they are central to how people live, work, recover, age and participate in society” — Abdulla Nasser. H Al Mansoori, Chairman, Al Nasser Holdings

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nova Capital Enterprises, private equity arm of Al Nasser Holdings, and Metamorph today announced a strategic partnership to build, invest in and scale an integrated wellness and longevity platform anchored in the UAE and designed for regional and international expansion. The proposed platform will integrate fitness and movement, nutrition and nourishment, recovery, social wellbeing, preventive health and longevity into a connected customer journey. The parties intend to use AI and technology to enhance personalisation, member engagement, programming, data-led insights and operating efficiency. The Joint Venture is targeting an initial USD 100 million investment pipeline of assets, initiatives and acquisition opportunities across the UAE and selected international markets, growing to over USD 200 million in the medium term. The parties intend to invest in opportunities across movement, social wellbeing, nourishment, recovery and longevity, with the objective of creating a connected consumer journey rather than a collection of fragmented wellness offerings.

Nova Capital and Metamorph believe that longevity and wellness are becoming a generational disrupter in healthcare, lifestyle, hospitality and human performance. The partnership is being developed at a time when the global wellness economy is estimated by the Global Wellness Institute at USD 6.8 trillion in 2024 and forecast to reach USD 9.8 trillion by 2029.

The UAE is also emerging as a global reference point for regulation-aligned wellness and longevity. Dubai has established the Dubai Longevity Authority to support regulated longevity, wellness and advanced healthcare offerings, while Abu Dhabi has introduced standards for Healthy Longevity. Al Nasser Holdings and Metamorph believe this regulatory momentum creates a strong foundation for responsible innovation and scalable investment in the sector.

"The UAE has always had the courage to invest ahead of the future. Wellness and longevity are no longer niche ideas; they are becoming central to how people live, work, recover, age and participate in society. Through this strategic partnership with Metamorph, Al Nasser Holdings is making a long-term commitment to a sector we believe will define the next generation of health, lifestyle and human performance." - Abdulla Nasser. H Al Mansoori, Chairman, Al Nasser Holdings

"Longevity and wellness represent one of the most important market transitions of our time. The shift is from reactive services to preventive health span, from episodic consumption to continuous wellbeing, and from fragmented offerings to integrated platforms. Metamorph was built to identify these structural shifts and help scale the businesses that can define them." - Manish Raniga, Managing Partner and Co-founder, Metamorph

The partnership will initially focus on identifying and developing platform opportunities across the GCC, with the potential to include operating assets, acquisitions, partnerships, branded concepts, recovery and movement formats, nutrition-led concepts, wellness communities, diagnostic and preventive-health collaborations, and other regulation-aligned longevity initiatives.

Al Nasser Holdings brings UAE heritage, local operating depth, diversified investment experience and a long-term stewardship mindset. Metamorph brings investment architecture, AI-enabled scaling capability, operating transformation and a thesis-driven approach to building platforms in structurally disruptive sectors. The parties said the partnership is grounded in mutual trust, respect, shared values and a common belief that the

UAE can help define the next phase of regionally scalable, regulation-aligned wellness and longevity.

About Nova Capital Enterprises

Nova Capital Enterprises is part of Al Nasser Holdings which is a UAE-based diversified holding company founded in 1977. The group operates across a broad portfolio of sectors including energy and chemicals, real estate & hospitality, industry, food and beverages and investments. Additionally, through Nova Capital, the group is actively building strategic joint ventures and collaboration in high-impact future-facing sectors of wellness, logistics, data centre & technology.

About Metamorph

Metamorph is an AI-enabled private investment platform focused on identifying, investing in and scaling high-growth opportunities across structurally disruptive sectors through investment architecture, operating transformation, strategic partnerships and AI-enabled growth systems. Metamorph are building operator led investment platforms across healthcare, wellness & longevity, AI infrastructure, real estate development, logistics & industrials, aviation and energy & mining.

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