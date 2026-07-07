OSF HealthCare Moves Forward with Faith: Honoring the Past While Shaping the Future

PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States prepares to commemorate 250 years of history, innovation and resilience, OSF HealthCare will appear in the USA TODAY America 250 documentary series. For OSF HealthCare, it’s a distinction that places the Ministry’s 150-year legacy of innovation, compassion and service on a national stage as the only health care system in the country to be featured.Founded in 1877 by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare grew from a single hospital into a nationally recognized, integrated health system serving communities across the Midwestern United States and beyond. Through every era of change – medical breakthroughs, societal shifts and evolving patient needs – the Ministry remains guided by the Sisters’ enduring promise: to serve all people with the greatest care and love, honoring the dignity of every human life.The America 250 series highlights organizations whose stories reflect how innovation and purpose have shaped the nation. For USA TODAY, OSF HealthCare stood out as a health care system that mirrors America’s broader journey – steadfast in values, yet willing to rethink what’s possible.“What makes this moment so meaningful is that it captures the full arc of who we are,” said Michelle Conger, chief executive officer of OSF HealthCare. “We are deeply rooted in a legacy of service, and at the same time we’re building new models of care that expand access, improve outcomes and meet people wherever they are.”That balance is on display throughout the documentary, which features scenes from across the OSF Ministry, highlighting innovations that illustrate how OSF HealthCare is addressing one of the country’s most pressing challenges: ensuring high-quality care reaches patients in both urban and rural communities.For Sister Judith Ann Duvall, O.S.F., who formerly served as major superior of the Sisters and chairperson of the OSF HealthCare Boards, the recognition is deeply personal.“For 150 years, the story of OSF has been about responding to the needs of the time with faith and trust in God’s providence,” Sister Judith Ann said. “To see that story recognized as part of America’s history is profoundly humbling and deeply affirming.”She views the documentary as a bridge between generations – the founding Sisters who arrived in Illinois with little more than conviction, and today’s Mission Partners who carry that same spirit into laboratories, operating rooms, clinics and virtual care platforms.“The Sisters never set out to build an institution or a legacy. They set out to serve people who were sick, poor and often forgotten,” Sister Judith Ann said. “My hope is that people who watch this don’t just see what OSF HealthCare has done over 150 years, but what’s possible when faith, service and innovation are held together for the good of all.”About OSF HealthcareOSF HealthCare is an integrated health system with 18 inpatient facilities including 10 acute care facilities and five critical access hospitals. OSF has 2,141 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan and employs more than 27,000 Mission Partners across 170+ locations. These include OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in the state of Illinois, and OSF OnCall, its digital health entity that offers hospital-at-home care. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country and by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Healthcare Professionals. Learn more at www.osfhealthcare.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.