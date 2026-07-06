How a Marketing Executive Built One of YouTube's Fastest-Growing New Independent Bands

Good Vibes Rollercoaster

Unknown rock band Good Vibes Rollercoaster has generated more than 665,000 YouTube views and nearly 29,000 subscribers in just ten weeks.

We've always believed that music celebrating positivity and community would find an audience—it just needed to reach the right people.” — Matt Walton

NEWTON ABBOT, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing executive Matt Walton has applied the principles of corporate brand strategy to launch an unknown independent rock band, growing Good Vibes Rollercoaster into one of YouTube 's fastest-growing new music channels.In just ten weeks since its launch on 23 March, the project has generated more than 665,000 YouTube views, attracted almost 29,000 subscribers—placing it among the top 1.5% of YouTube channels—and amassed more than 1.5 million cross-platform views, all without the backing of a record label. The band has also secured more than 400 playlist adds while building a growing international media profile.Critics have responded enthusiastically. Good Vibes Rollercoaster has been described as "a melodic breath of good music" (Roadie Metal, Brazil), "a fusion charged with energy and power" (Zona Emergente, Mexico), and "igniting unity with feel-good fire" (Soap Life Magazine, UK).Since arriving with a digital-first launch and an unapologetically optimistic sound, Good Vibes Rollercoaster has built remarkable momentum for an entirely independent, self-funded act.Frontman, songwriter and producer Matt Walton believes the band's focus on positivity has helped it connect with audiences."Although it's still early days, we're really riding high. Everything we've built has been rooted in authenticity, community and consistency. We've treated the band like a brand, but without ever losing sight of why we make music in the first place."Drawing inspiration from late-1960s Woodstock, 1970s glam rock, 1980s pop-rock and 1990s Britpop, the Devon- and Dorset-based collective is something of an anomaly in today's music landscape. Rather than chasing trends, Good Vibes Rollercoaster has focused on community, optimism and hyper-local storytelling, producing a series of modestly budgeted music videos filmed across the English West Country, including the New Forest, Newton Abbot, Scorriton village and Dartmoor.As Dorset Entertainment observed:"In a world that often feels chaotic and permanently online, Good Vibes Rollercoaster are doing something refreshingly simple: bringing people together through feel-good rock 'n' roll. Thriving in authenticity, these are songs built for festival fields, pub gardens and late-night singalongs rather than algorithms."French publication Extrava echoed that sentiment:"In a landscape often saturated with cynicism or distance, Good Vibes Rollercoaster makes a simple bet: to still believe in the strength of the collective, in shared energy, in those moments when music becomes a meeting."Behind the project lies Walton's 30-year career in technology and marketing. Before returning to music, he held senior positions including Board Advisor, CTO, Head of Digital and Transformation Director, helping large organisations navigate complex digital transformation.Rather than separating his business and creative careers, Walton has combined them. Strategic positioning, audience insight, brand consistency and digital execution have become the foundations of an independent music project built around authentic values rather than traditional industry conventions.To bring the vision to life, Walton assembled an accomplished line-up including Darrin Mooney (Primal Scream, Gary Moore), Jonathan Noyce (Jethro Tull, Gary Moore), Paddy Milner (Tom Jones, Jawbone), backing vocalists Jodi Elms and Claire Addiscot (Choir of Peace & Love), Nick Holland (Italian Toscanini Orchestra, Balanescu Quartet), Paul Downs and Harry Basset.The project is engineered by Gareth Matthews (Frank Turner, Sandi Thom, Alexander O'Neal) at EchoTown Studios and mastered by Frank Arkwright at Abbey Road Studios.For Walton, however, success is about more than numbers."Marketing can get people to discover you once. Authenticity is what makes them come back. We've always believed that music celebrating positivity and community would find an audience—it just needed to reach the right people."Good Vibes Rollercoaster released its fourth single, ' All Aboard! ', on 29 June 2026, continuing its mission to bring the spirit of festival optimism into everyday life.YouTube - @GoodVibesRollercoasterInstagram - @goodvibesrollercoasterband

All Aboard! The fourth single from Good Vibes Rollercoaster, available now on Spotify.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.