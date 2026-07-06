chauffeur service in Rome

Polidori Exclusive Services Strengthens Private Chauffeur Service in Rome for International VIP Travellers

CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROME, Italy — Polidori Exclusive Services, a Rome-based premium private mobility company operating throughout Italy, announces the strengthening of its chauffeur service in Rome for international travellers, executives, VIP guests, private families, diplomatic visitors and luxury clients seeking refined private transport in the Italian capital.The service is designed for clients who require more than a standard transfer. In Rome, where heritage, business, diplomacy and luxury hospitality coexist, private mobility demands precision, discretion and local expertise. From airport arrivals to hotel transfers, from corporate meetings to private events, Polidori Exclusive Services provides a consistent standard of comfort, safety and professional coordination through its network of experienced private drivers.Rome remains one of Italy's most important destinations for high-end international travel. Visitors arrive for cultural itineraries, business appointments, religious events, private celebrations, fashion experiences, diplomatic meetings and luxury holidays. At the same time, the city presents specific mobility challenges: restricted traffic zones, historic streets, airport procedures, embassy districts and event venues that require careful planning — precisely where a professional luxury chauffeur Rome provider makes the difference.Polidori Exclusive Services addresses these needs with a premium chauffeur model rooted in Rome and supported by a wider national network. The company provides professional multilingual drivers, prestigious vehicles, discreet assistance and tailored coordination for clients moving within the city or continuing toward destinations such as Florence, Milan, Venice, Tuscany, Naples, the Amalfi Coast and Capri.Demand for a reliable Rome airport transfer and a single trusted mobility partner has grown steadily among international clients. A guest may land at Rome Fiumicino, transfer to a hotel near Via Veneto or Piazza di Spagna, attend a private appointment in Parioli, visit the Vatican, dine in Trastevere and depart the following day for Florence or the Amalfi Coast. Each movement requires punctuality, route knowledge, vehicle quality and discretion — the standard behind every Polidori limousine service Rome booking.Premium transfers from Fiumicino and Ciampino airports to Rome are a key part of the company’s service offering. For selected arrivals at Rome Ciampino Airport, and subject to airport authorisations and applicable procedures, Polidori Exclusive Services can coordinate dedicated airside assistance with vehicles positioned directly beneath the aircraft, allowing VIP guests to move through a preferential route and minimise waiting times, terminal queues and standard passenger flow. This service is designed for clients who require maximum privacy, speed, comfort and discretion from the moment they land.Core services include private airport transfers from Rome Fiumicino and Rome Ciampino airports, executive city transport, luxury hotel transfers, private driver availability by the hour, long-distance transfers, event transportation, VIP transportation Rome and discreet support for diplomatic, corporate and private clients.The company's offering extends beyond transportation, including licensed tourist guides, translators, personal shoppers, restaurant and hotel reservations, club bookings, ticketing, event coordination, security support and, upon request, female chauffeur and female security professionals for clients who prefer dedicated female assistance.For business travellers, the service supports punctuality, confidentiality and a quiet environment between appointments. For families, it offers comfort, luggage support and flexible coordination. For VIP guests, it provides privacy, controlled movement and professional discretion. For event organisers and luxury travel advisors, it protects the reputation of the entire experience by ensuring each arrival and transfer is handled with care.As Rome continues to attract high-end travellers from the United States, the UAE, the Gulf region, Europe and Asia, Polidori Exclusive Services positions its executive car service Rome as the trusted solution for those who expect comfort, safety, discretion and refined private mobility in the capital.About Polidori Exclusive ServicesPolidori Exclusive Services is a Rome-based premium travel and private mobility company providing chauffeur services, private drivers, luxury vehicles and comprehensive travel assistance throughout Italy, serving international clients from its operational base in Rome and extending its standard of service to all major Italian destinations.Media ContactPolidori Exclusive ServicesRome, Italy

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