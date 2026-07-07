LP Building Solutions Showcases 50 Years of Innovation in American Homebuilding

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LP Building Solutions is reinforcing its role in American homebuilding through high-performance building products designed to help create stronger, more resilient and longer-lasting homes. With more than 50 years of innovation behind it, the company continues to support builders, remodelers and homeowners through engineered solutions that combine durability, efficiency, beauty and responsible sourcing.America250 marks a moment of reflection and renewal, exploring how the American spirit of creativity, resilience and technological advancement continues to shape the future. As part of this campaign, LP Building Solutions’ story reflects the role of American innovation in one of the nation’s most essential spaces: the home.Founded in 1972, LP Building Solutions has spent more than five decades advancing high-performance building products for builders, remodelers and homeowners. The company became an influential force in the building materials sector through its role in oriented strand board, opening the first OSB mill in North America in 1979 and helping establish a more scalable alternative to traditional plywood. LP later launched LPSmartSideTrim & Siding in 1997, building on its engineered wood expertise to support exterior durability and performance.This legacy continues through a wider portfolio of siding, trim and structural solutions designed to help strengthen, protect and improve the home envelope. As expectations for American homes continue to evolve, LP’s work speaks to a broader industry shift in which homes are judged not only by how they are built, but by how well they perform over time.That shift is becoming increasingly important. Realtor.com reported that the U.S. housing supply gap widened to an estimated 4.03 million homes in 2025, while the National Association of Home Builders reported that the median age of owner-occupied homes reached 42 years in 2024. These pressures point to growing demand for both new construction and repair and remodelling solutions that can support long-term resilience.Sustainability is also central to LP’s contribution to the next chapter of homebuilding. LP’s 2024 Sustainability Report highlighted eight environmental product declarations, with carbon-negative products representing 75% of North American net sales for 2023, alongside a 41% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity per dollar of net sales since 2019.Through this combination of product innovation, responsible resource use and long-term performance, LP Building Solutions continues to contribute to the future of American homebuilding, helping create stronger and more enduring homes for communities across the country.About LP Building Solutions:LP Building Solutions is a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1972, the company has spent more than 50 years developing innovative solutions that help builders, remodelers and homeowners create beautiful, durable homes and structures. LP’s pioneering achievements include opening North America’s first oriented strand board mill in 1979 and launching LPSmartSideTrim & Siding in 1997. Guided by its purpose of Building a Better World™, LP provides an innovative and sustainable portfolio of high-quality products that support long-term value for customers, communities and shareholders.

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