85% of Consumers Buy More After Live Events — The Clear Idea on Exhibition Trailers

New consumer data shows why brands are swapping billboards for exhibition trailers and event trailer hire on touring marketing roadshow

Static billboards get ignored. Let someone walk through a transparent trailer and hold the product, and purchase intent jumps to 85%. Every brief now starts with experience, not signage.” — Jonathan Bramley, Founder & CEO, The Clear Idea

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data shows that 85 percent of consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand after a live brand experience, a shift The Clear Idea says explains why exhibition trailers are now replacing static billboards and print advertising as the centrepiece of major brand campaigns across the UK and Europe.The finding, drawn from EventTrack consumer research, comes as marketing budgets move decisively toward experience-led formats. Global experiential marketing spend reached 128.35 billion US dollars in 2024, and 84 percent of consumer marketers plan to increase their event budgets again in 2026. For brands competing against ad-blocked feeds, skipped pre-roll, and ignored roadside boards, a physical space that customers can walk into, touch, and photograph has become a far more reliable route to purchase intent than a static message ever was.The Clear Idea's exhibition trailers give brands exactly that space. Its transparent showcase trailers convert a moving vehicle into a glass-walled mobile showcase that stops foot traffic in city centres, letting shoppers see and handle a product rather than simply view an image of it. Its event trailer hire range, offered through the company's Hospitality Showcases division, extends the experience further, into fully hosted VIP hospitality, product tastings, and press days built around the same vehicle. Both formats are purpose-built and bespoke to each brand, and are designed to tour multiple cities on a single marketing roadshow rather than sit fixed in one location, so a brand activation vehicle built for a London launch can be touring Manchester, Berlin, or Vienna within weeks.The behavioural data supports the shift. According to EventTrack, 91 percent of consumers report more positive feelings about a brand after attending a live event, and 70 percent go on to become repeat customers. Reported return on investment for well-run activations ranges from three to five times spend, a figure static advertising formats rarely match. The Clear Idea has delivered activations built on this model for brands including Midea, BYD, Polestar, Aston Martin Aramco F1, and Tesla, touring cities across the UK, Germany, and Austria.With touring season building across Europe through the second half of 2026, The Clear Idea expects demand for exhibition trailers and hospitality-led mobile showcase formats to keep growing as brands continue moving budget away from static media and toward experiences consumers can physically step inside."Static billboards get ignored. Let someone walk through a transparent trailer and hold the product, and purchase intent jumps to 85%. Every brief now starts with experience, not signage." — Jonathan Bramley, Founder & CEO, The Clear IdeaAbout The Clear IdeaThe Clear Idea is the UK's leading marketing roadshow company, delivering purpose-built experiential marketing vehicles, exhibition trailers, and mobile brand activations for global brands across the UK and Europe. Products include the Pulse Tranzformer ground level expandable trailer, Transparent Showcase Truck, Transparent Showcase Trailer, LED ShowTruck, Hospitality ShowTruck, Hospitality Car Showcase ShowTruck, LED HyperBus, and Nomad Luxe mobile pop up shop range. Clients include Midea, BYD, Polestar, Omoda, Porsche, Harley-Davidson, Aston Martin Aramco F1, Tesla, BMW, Ford, Dell, and Google. www.theclearidea.com | enquiries@theclearidea.com

Midea European Roadshow - Tranzformer set-up

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