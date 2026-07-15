European Union, Libyan Government Communication Centre & RNTC Launch New Programme to Strengthen Libya’s Media Ecosystem

Wouter Van Tongeren, Executive Director of RNTC, at the launch event of the Libya Media Development Programme. (Tripoli/Libya, 24 June 2026)

The European Union is proud to support this programme as a concrete example of partnership with Libyan institutions and media actors.” — H.E. Nicola Orlando, Ambassador of the European Union to Libya

TRIPOLI, LIBYA, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Union , together with the Ministry for Communication’s Government Communication Centre (LGCC) launched the Libya Media Development Programme (LMDP) implemented by RNTC during an event in Tripoli.The launch event brought together representatives from the Libyan government, media institutions, civil society organisations, journalists, media professionals, and international partners to present the programme’s vision for strengthening the Libya’s media sector. Discussions focused on advancing professional development, supporting digital transformation, and enhancing media sustainability.Funded by the European Union and implemented by the RNTC in partnership with the Annir Initiative, the two-year programme responds to the evolving challenges facing media actors in Libya, including digital safety risks, disinformation, rapid technological change and sustainability pressures. Through a combination of training, mentoring, dialogue platforms, organisational support, and digital transformation tools, the programme aims to achieve three core objectives: Strengthening the professional capacities of journalists and media actors through tailored training, mentoring, and peer-learning opportunities;Facilitating dialogue, engagement, and cooperation among media institutions, authorities, and stakeholders to promote shared understanding and responsible information governance; Enhancing the sustainability and long-term viability of media organisations through support for organisational development, digital transformation, and innovative business approaches.A key feature of the programme is its partnership-based approach, bringing together local, regional, and international actors to encourage knowledge exchange, strengthen networks, and create opportunities for collaborative initiatives that benefit Libya’s broader media ecosystem.“The European Union is proud to support this programme as a concrete example of partnership with Libyan institutions and media actors. This partnership is essential to our broader commitment to promote dialogue, participation and public trust, and to support the emergence of a strong, united and democratic Libya.” said H.E. Nicola Orlando, Ambassador of the European Union to Libya.Mohamed Abuhelga, General Manager of the Government Communication Centre, stated: "We firmly believe that keeping pace with the rapid digital transformations in communication and media requires a genuine strategy for capacity building and developing national talent. Hence, the paramount importance of the 'Libyan Media Development Programme,' built on partnership and cooperation with international expertise, aims to transfer knowledge, localise professional best practices, and elevate media and institutional performance in our country."Wouter van Tongeren, Executive Director of RNTC Media Training Centre from The Netherlands spoke about the Future of Media; "People no longer consume media from one source; they navigate an information ecosystem tapping into different digital media channels depending on their needs. Therefore it is prerequisite for any media maker to know where to find their audience and win their trust with engaging quality content. Libya already has the talent needed to build a thriving digital media ecosystem that upholds information integrity. The opportunity before us is to invest in their skills, the digital maturity of their organisations and the partnerships that can unlock that potential.”By investing simultaneously in people, institutions, and systems, the Libya Media Development Programme aims to contribute to a more resilient media sector that supports informed public participation, social cohesion, accountability, and constructive dialogue across Libya.About RNTCRNTC Media Training Centre is the international training centre of RNW Media, providing capacity strengthening, training, and advisory services for journalists, media organisations, civil society actors, and public institutions worldwide. With more than 50 years of experience, RNTC supports media professionalism, digital transformation, information integrity, and sustainable media development through innovative learning and partnership-based approaches.

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